Taconic avenges last season's Final Four loss, routs Paulo Freire to reach MIAA D-V State Elite Eight

PITTSFIELD — It was over by the end of the first quarter. No. 17 Paulo Freire got the opening tip to find No. 1 Taconic already set in its defense and in unison, every single Thunder player slapped both hands on the hardwood.
PITTSFIELD — It was over by the end of the first quarter. No. 17 Paulo Freire got the opening tip to find No. 1 Taconic already set in its defense and in unison, every single Thunder player slapped both hands on the hardwood.
Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.