PITTSFIELD — The Taconic boys opened Monday’s PVIAC Class B quarterfinal game on defense. After giving up the opening tap, all five Taconic players slapped the floor with both hands.
That thunder set the tone for the game, as the Green and Gold jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and never gave it up, beating city rival Pittsfield 65-45 in the nightcap of a girls-boys doubleheader at the new gym on Valentine Road.
“Coach Heaphy,” said Taconic guard Sean Harrigan when asked whose idea it was to pound the hardwood. “It fired us up from the jump. We came out with a lot of energy. You can’t do that and lose. You have to come out with a big win.”
And that’s what happened. Taconic (15-4) scored the game’s first five points before Pittsfield, which had gone 0 for 3 with four turnovers, scored when Keanu Arce-Jackson got the putback of a miss by Carter Mungin. That was as close as the Generals (5-14) got, because Taconic scored the next 17 points and closed out the first quarter with what proved to be an insurmountable 21-6 lead.
“Why I did it? We talked about it in practice and it was more to make a statement that we’re going to defend tonight. That was the hope,” Taconic coach Bill Heaphy said. “We were going to let them have the ball first, and defend and get a stop, and hopefully go down and score. To set the tone.”
That’s exactly what happened because after a turnover on Pittsfield’s first possession, Harrigan hit a 3-pointer and Taconic never trailed.
The Green and Gold, who basically play man-to-man defense, opened up in a zone. That kept Pittsfield from penetrating or getting the ball inside to Mungin. Instead, PHS had eight turnovers in the first quarter and three early offensive rebounds. During the closing 16-4 run, Pittsfield only had one offensive rebound. That meant there were a lot of one-shot-and-out possessions, which turned into empty offense.
“We’ve struggled against a zone for the majority of the year,” Pittsfield coach Mitch Scace said. “We have a tendency, when we play against zone, the ball sticks and we don’t move it quick enough. We’re not active. We don’t hit gaps, drive and kick, find the open guy. We struggle with zone and we definitely did in the first half.”
Taconic did not let the foot off the gas in the second quarter, extending its lead to 38-14 at halftime. Harrigan and Tayvon Sandifer each had 11 points in the opening 16 minutes. Sandifer ended up with 18 points and Harrigan had 15. Sandifer ended up with four steals, while Harrigan had three steals and three assists. Christian Maturevich had eight rebounds, two assists and three steals to go with his eight points. Maimoudou Bamba came off the bench, pulling down five rebounds and blocking five shots.
Pittsfield came out in the third quarter and actually won it 20-16. By then, the damage was done. While the Generals did cut the lead under 20 at the end of the third quarter, but back-to-back hoops by Harrigan pushed the lead over 20 and Taconic was on its way to a decisive victory.
The Taconic coaches and players were not happy with the last time these two teams played. In that game, Harrigan had to score on back-to-back hoops as the Green and Gold rallied from five points down with a minute to play to win the home-and-home series against their rivals.
“We knew that game shouldn’t have been that close,” said Taconic guard Sam Sherman of the 69-68 win a week ago. “We wanted to show everybody that, we think we’re a much better team, and we just wanted to show it.”
Pittsfield got another huge effort from Mungin, who had 19 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots.
With the win, Taconic advances to the Class B semifinals against fourth-seeded Monument Mountain, a 66-61 winner at home over No. 5 Frontier Regional. This will mark the first time Taconic and Monument, old Berkshire North rivals, will play each other this year.
It’ll be the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, as the Taconic girls will host Drury in the opener. The times will be set Tuesday.
———
PITTSFIELD (45)
T. Gaulden-Wheeler 1-0-2, Arce-Jackson 2-0-5, Brindle 1-0-2, Mungin 6-6-19, Salvie 4-2-10, Jackson 2-1-5, Racine 1-0-2, Arianti 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0. Totals 17-9-45.
TACONIC (65)
Sherman 4-0-10, Harrigan 6-1-15, Shepardson 3-0-6, Sandifer 8-0-18, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 0-0-0, Henault 0-0-0, Bamba 2-0-4, Maturevich 4-0-8, Lee 1-0-2, McCartney 1-0-2, Lazits 0-0-0. Totals 29-1-65.
Pittsfield 6 8 20 11 — 45
Taconic 21 19 14 13 — 65
3-pointers — P 2 (Jackson, Mungin). T 6 (Sherman 2, Harrigan 2, Sandifer 2).