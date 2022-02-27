WESTFIELD — When asked about coaching Taconic to its fourth straight Western Massachusetts championship on Saturday afternoon, coach Bill Heaphy's mind went back to the one he didn't get.
Five years ago, at The Cage in Amherst, Heaphy's Taconic team lost the 2017 Western Mass. final to Longmeadow. The sectional hardware drought from 1976 continued. A year later, though, Taconic broke through and ripped the trophy away. The boys from Valentine Road haven't loosened that grip since.
Top-seeded Taconic held off the Bulldogs of No. 2 Springfield International Charter School 46-43 on Saturday at Westfield High School to win the PVIAC's Western Mass. Class B crown. Taconic's string of regional supremacy has now bridged a pandemic-pause, a postseason format overhaul, a new school and gymnasium, a soon-to-be moniker change for the former Braves, and even familial ties.
The leader of that 2017 runner-up was Deonte Sandifer, whose little brother Tayvon used to heave shots up at the Taconic rims during halftime. On Saturday, Tayvon Sandifer canned three third-quarter 3-pointers and matched senior Sean Harrigan with a game-high 16 points to help Heaphy's current iteration to the four-peat title.
"I came in knowing we all had to step up. Big game. Sean and I have kind of been here before, we knew we'd have to step up," said Sandifer, a junior who was a freshman on the varsity roster when THS won the 2020 sectional title. "Second half, I started shooting, felt my rhythm and kept going."
Sandifer hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, sending Taconic in front 27-22. He knocked in another around the four-minute mark to make it 32-28, and then confidently sent through his third with 1:45 on the clock to put SICS in a 36-31 hole.
"Oh man, I love it," said Harrigan of Sandifer's confidence. "He's been like that since he was in the fourth grade. That same mentality, day in and day out, energy every day. It's a great thing to have on this team."
Just 20 seconds later, though, Sandifer was forced to the bench with his fourth foul. But Saturday was an all-around effort from the Taconic roster.
"He was huge for us. That third quarter, you could see he was feeling it," said Heaphy of Sandifer. "We knew when we have him out, we lose a little bit of firepower for sure. But Stevie [Patch] came in and defended the way he did. Matt Lee came in and gave us some quality time, he's a tough, active athlete. To play against a team that is that athletic and that strong, you've got to go with that."
Still, the Bulldogs closed out the quarter on a bit of a run, and Josh Colon's 3-pointer from the corner in the final minute cut the deficit to 38-36 entering the fourth quarter.
From there, it was winning time, which for Taconic this season belongs to Harrigan.
The first points of the fourth quarter didn't come until there was 5:32 left. That's when Harrigan — who scored eight of his team's final 10 points — shook off a cold shooting night and hit a 3-pointer from the corner with a second left on the shot clock. That made it a five-point game, but SICS clawed back and knotted things at 41-41 on another Colon triple with inside three minutes to play.
Harrigan went back into attack mode instantly. Working by the Bulldogs' Sydney Borges with a right-hand dribble, he knifed through the paint and beat 6-foot-6 Sam Fleming to the rim for a layup. Borges was whistled for the and-1 foul and Harrigan obliged with a make to go up by three with 2:29 left.
"Another one, it's been a while, but it feels good," said Harrigan, a sophomore starter for the three-peat in 2020. "Shots not falling, you got to get back and play defense. Fourth quarter comes around, though, you know you've got to start hitting shots, take charge more. Got to perform."
SICS got an inside bucket by Fleming with a minute to play, and had a chance to take the lead with 30 seconds left, but Borges couldn't score inside against Mo Bamba and Christian Maturevich.
The rebound found senior Sam Sherman, and SICS had to foul. Sherman calmly drained both ends of a clutch 1-and-1 with 12 seconds left, making a one-point game into the 46-43 final score.
The Bulldogs needed a 3-pointer to tie with 10 second to play with and the ball at midcourt, but a piggy-backed timeout by Heaphy got the Taconic defense set up to counter SICS coach Pat Ochoa's design. Maturevich stuck himself into Fleming's pocket and he got a hand on the inbounds pass, forcing a game-sealing turnover. SICS had a last-second look on a full-court heave, but couldn't convert.
"Steady play from Christian, he was phenomenal, right place at the right time always," said Heaphy, who had too many contributions to list. "They've got to respect Sean wherever he is, and I thought Sam has been steady for us the last five or six games. He made those big free throws and didn't fold under any kind of pressure, just made smart, heady plays. Bamba kept them honest on the glass. That Fleming is a tough kid, but Bamba had his arms up there too and that altered a lot of their shots with our active hands."
Both Taconic and SICS will now line up to begin play in the MIAA state tournaments. They will play in different divisions, though. Taconic is the top seed in the Division V field of 43 teams. THS has a bye into the Round of 32 where it will face either No. 32 McCann Tech or No. 33 Upper Cape Cod. SICS is the No. 2 seed in Division IV.
