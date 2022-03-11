PITTSFIELD — It was a quick photo. Real quick.
The Taconic boys basketball team gathered with head coach Bill Heaphy underneath one hoop, holding a banner and a trophy, while family members snapped a couple of shots. Heaphy then wasted little time hunting down principal Matt Bishop to hand the Final Four hardware off.
Taconic has bigger things in mind.
On Friday evening in Pittsfield, the Taconic boys beat Hopkins Academy 88-61 in the Elite Eight round of the MIAA D-V State Tournament.
“No, no. I don’t even want to touch it yet” said senior Sean Harrigan, who had a team-high 24 points in the 88-61 win over No. 8 Hopkins Academy. Top-seeded Taconic eliminated the Golden Eagles, who brought a voluminous and high-volume crowd to Pittsfield for the Friday night tilt in the Elite Eight round of the MIAA Division V State Tournament.
It was Harrigan and his teammate’s mission to turn the Hopkins volume knob to the left. The greater mission now continues.
Taconic will meet Paulo Friere in the Final Four, after the No. 4 seed beat No. 12 Hull in another Elite Eight game Friday evening. The state semifinals are TBA on a date, time and location.
Harrigan was a sophomore starter the last time Taconic played in a state tournament. It was 2020, and the former Braves — now Thunder — won a state semifinal before COVID-19 appeared and robbed them of the title game. While they were later named Co-State Champions with their foe, the 2021-22 team has set out to win one outright.
So, while nothing has been taken for granted, you’ll have to excuse the Taconic boys for going through the motions with a Final Four celebration.
Hopkins kept things more than interesting for much of the night and got a mammoth 29-point performance from Andrew Ciaglo. However, as eye-popping as his five 3-pointer stat sheet looks, Taconic kept the Golden Eagles at a wing’s length for most of the contest. Taconic led by seven after one quarter and eight at halftime.
“How do I feel about giving up 29 points to that kid? Good. Because he could’ve gotten 40,” said Heaphy. “He’s that good. He had a great game. You could see what it meant to him. Tip my hat to that team, that coach. Unbelievable performance.”
Tayvon Sandifer opened the third quarter with a triple off a rejection by Mo Bamba at the other end. Then Harrigan turned Hopkins over and dropped a dime to Sam Sherman for a layup. The 5-0 run made it a double-digit game, and it stayed that way for the remainder.
Ciaglo hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 14 points at halftime, but his third triple didn’t come until five minutes into the third quarter. By that point, Taconic led 54-38 on a pair of Sandifer free throws, while Hopkins’ No. 2 option Colin Earle (16 points) was headed to the bench with his fourth personal foul.
The trey made it a 13-point game, but at the other end, Harrigan drove and kicked to Sherman for the answer 3 and it was 65-50 at the start of the fourth quarter.
The more the game dragged on, the more Harrigan’s glue defense and call-and-response offense on Ciaglo began to wear on the visiting senior, his team and that crowd. He hit a 3-poiner with 4:50 left in the game to make it 69-59, but Harrigan immediately knifed into the paint and stuck a floater.
“It’s a tough matchup. He’s a hell of a player. You’ve just got to come in here and play like you’re the better player,” said Harrigan. “Let him know what I have. I came in, did my job. He had a hell of a game, but we still came out with a win.”
Jamal Sistrunk came up with a steal and quick layup on the ensuing possession, and Taconic turned Hopkins over again and Sherman got to the rim in transition. That forced a timeout and Taconic’s administration could start making bus plans for the Final Four.
Taconic made 37 baskets in the game and shot 17 free throws. Sherman hit three 3-pointers, giving him 10 makes in three tournament games. He finished with 21 points. Sandifer had 16 and Maturevich added 13 to go with nine rebounds. Harrigan had 11 buckets himself and tossed out seven assists.
“I got to go down and watch them play and beat Hopedale,” Heaphy said of Hopkins. “My worry was their transition game. We wanted to make sure we weren’t lazy and located guys quick.
“But I also welcomed the transition, because we’ve got some athletes who can run too. If you want to have a track meet, let’s go for it.”