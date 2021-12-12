AMHERST — While the final score may look run-of-the-mill, Taconic probably deserves some style points for Saturday's win over Putnam at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off.
Taconic led by 22 at halftime, before easing off the gas and waiting out the clock on a 57-48 victory at the Mullins Center.
Senior guard Sean Harrigan scored a team-high 14 points, all in the first half, and did not play the fourth quarter. It was a final frame in which the Beavers outscored Taconic's reserves 15-4, but time ran out before head coach Bill Heaphy had to reinsert Harrigan and the team's core.
It was good to catch a breather, after Taconic opened its season with two games in three nights. The Green and Gold dropped their home opener on Thursday to Sci-Tech, but bounced back in a big way over the opening 16 minutes at UMass. Harrigan had 10 points on five buckets in the opening quarter, and then gave way to Tayvon Sandifer and company in a 23-5 second quarter in favor of Taconic. That built out the 38-16 lead that Heaphy spent the final 16 minutes milking away.
"Coming off a loss a couple of days ago, we just wanted to come out and get a win. It feels great, second game of the season to get a big win at a place like this," said Harrigan. "I came out, had a little bit of a hot hand and kind of let it go a bit."
Harrigan scored the final eight Taconic points of the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating jumper that answered a 3-pointer by Putnam's Julian Chatman. The Beavers trailed just 15-11 entering the second frame, and were within 18-15 when Harrigan dropped in a bucket that started the end for the team coached by former UMass star Lou Roe.
Taconic reserve Steve Patch picked a Beaver pocket at midcourt and scored in transition, and then Harrigan intercepted another pass and found Sandifer for the layup. Harrigan's final points came on his own swipe-and-score that pushed the lead to 11. That was just a midway point for Taconic's run, though.
Jaden McCartney scored four straight, working a give-and-go nicely with fellow reserve Jarmal Sistrunk. Then Sandifer stepped in for eight unanswered, including back-to-back old-fashioned three-point plays. The junior forward scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter, before he too took most of the second half off. The closing run of the first half was ultimately a 20-1 free-for-all.
Senior Sam Sherman drained a 3-pointer to start the third quarter. Then Harrigan started facilitating for Christian Matervich, Patch and Makai Shepardson, whose 3-pointer with 2 minutes left in the period answered a string of triples by Marciello Aquino and kept the lead at 50-31. Patch's 3-pointer to end the frame pushed the lead back to 20, and Taconic had its first win of the season in the bag.
"We've got a lot of confident young kids. Sophomore and junior-heavy, so this is a really big learning experience for those younger guys," said Harrigan. "We've got to set a good tone for them."
