PITTSFIELD — This was far from your typical 1 vs. 16, 19-point runaway win.
Photos: Taconic boys beat Salem Academy in MIAA Sweet 16 basketball game
On Monday night in Pittsfield, the top-seeded Taconic boys beat Salem Academy 63-44 in a MIAA D-V State Tournament game.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this game, click here.
Top-seeded Taconic stumbled out of the gate Monday night in the MIAA Division V Sweet 16 round and didn't find its footing until the third quarter against No. 16 Salem Academy. Inevitably, though THS survived the night and pulled away to win 63-44.
Salem came off a 150-mile bus ride and held a four-point halftime lead after a sloppy second quarter by the hosts left the door hanging wide open for an upset. Taconic went in the locker room down 24-20 after back-to-back 3-pointers by the Navigators' Jobert Peralta to close the half. Taconic turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, leading to 11 points for the opposition.
They returned to the floor with nearly eight minutes remaining in halftime, cutting short the Taconic girls' layup line — the girls played the second game in Monday's Sweet 16 doubleheader. While their stay with coach Bill Heaphy off the floor was short, it was productive.
The second half was a 23-point swing, as Taconic out-scored the Navigators 43-20 over the third and fourth quarters to pull away.
Christian Maturevich played a complete game on Monday. He took four charges and scored seven points in the first half, and continued it in the third quarter. He scored quick in the third off a Sam Sherman assist in transition and then sank two foul shots — he was 6 of 7 from the line and had a game-high 20 points — to draw Taconic within two. Then Tayvon Sandifer caught the bug. He picked a pair of pockets and scored twice on transition layups to cast Taconic back in front 28-26.
"Christian Maturevich's play. For the whole game he did some great things for us. When nothing else was working in the first half, he's the sole reason we were only down four," said Heaphy.
Another Peralta triple did sail Salem back in front by one, but the die was cast and Taconic wasn't going to be denied a trip to the Elite Eight.
Maturevich blocked a shot, grabbed a rebound and came away with a steal on successive possessions. Off his takeaway, he was fouled and hit both freebies to put Taconic ahead for good with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third quarter. He followed that up with a coast-to-coast floater through contact and then got on the end of a Sherman pass on the fastbreak for two more, plus the foul. The three-point play made it a six-point game and forced a Salem timeout.
Taconic kept right on rolling. Sherman made a killer move to up-fake a defender, side-step him and knock down a 3-pointer. Senior Sean Harrigan capped the turnaround quarter by sticking a jumper at the buzzer for his first points of the night.
It was 40-32 at the end of three quarters. Not 70 seconds into the third, Sandifer and Sherman hit from deep and the lead ballooned to double digits, where it remained for the remainder.
While Harrigan, the team's leading scorer, was held to a season-low six points, Sandifer dropped in 13 and Sherman 11. Big man Mo Bamba added nine. The 20 points were a career-high for Maturevich, whose previous best this season was 13.
Peralta had 18 on four 3-pointers for Salem, while Dexter Brown had 12.
"I'll be honest with you. It was very controlled," said Heaphy of halftime. "Very unusual for us, but we just talked about how that was a really bad half. Here's what we have to do the second half. Go put 16 minutes together."
Taconic will host in the next round as well, in an Elite Eight game scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. The opponent will be either No. 9 Hopedale or No. 8 Hopkins Academy, as those two teams were slated to play Tuesday night.