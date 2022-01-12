PITTSFIELD — There was no school on Tuesday due to a Berkshire County freeze day, but there was still an exam scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.
Pittsfield and Taconic suited up in game jerseys for the first time in two weeks and took to the hardwood classroom for a rivalry tilt. By the time the referees said 'pencils down,' the one thing that was clear was that Sean Harrigan had the answers to the test.
Harrigan scored at least five points in each of the four quarters en route to a game-high 24 that came with its fair share of dimes, daggers and downright crafty buckets in Taconic's 71-59 victory.
"Sean is so important to us," said Taconic coach Bill Heaphy. "He gets pretty hyped up for these games, against Pittsfield with the atmosphere. He made some big plays down the stretch, and I think he's got an even better game in him than he showed tonight. But we needed that composure tonight."
Taconic used a 24-point third quarter to pull away and ultimately put away PHS. The Generals, led by three players in double figures, trailed just 29-28 at halftime, but turnovers and foul trouble hampered coach Mitch Scace's team late. Carter Mungin had a team-high 15 points, but fouled out a minute into the fourth quarter. Kenny Jackson had 12 points and Toby Gaulden-Wheeler chipped in 10.
"I think they left everything they had out on that floor. Can't question anybody's heart or effort today," said the first-year leader of the Generals. "Something we've been preaching at practice, the effort and energy, and it was starting to come together there. Some things just don't bounce your way some time. There's things we can control and things we can't."
One thing neither side could control was the circumstances around a limited capacity crowd amidst an ongoing pandemic that had kept both sides from playing a game since Dec. 30. PHS and Taconic also played a combined just 17 games last winter, leaving the bulk of both rosters a little short on experience in high-pressure situations.
"My sophomore year, these bleachers were filled," said Harrigan. "Tried to treat this as just another game. Coming in, I'm a senior, just trying to get my young guys under me, tell them it's a different environment against PHS. Even if there's only five people in the crowd."
Harrigan scored six of Taconic's first nine points, all on nifty floaters in the lane avoiding Mungin and the PHS bigs. He also scored or assisted on Taconic's final six points of the game, helping put a stop to a late PHS rally.
Taconic led 55-41 a possession into the fourth quarter, before Mungin connected through contact at the rim. On Pittsfield's next possession, though, the junior standout got tangled up with Taconic's Tayvon Sandifer away from the ball and the two were whistled for a double foul, Mungin's fifth. He exited the game with 7 minutes remaining and his team down 12. Sandifer also drew Mungin's third and fourth fouls, going 4 of 4 from the stripe in the process.
Pittsfield stayed connected though, getting five straight from Gaulden-Wheeler to keep afloat until Jackson stepped into the paint and went to work again. He scored on back-to-back putbacks, had a block and helped clear out space inside for Nick Brindle to score down low, drawing the Generals to within 61-55 with about 4 minutes left.
"I think we seemed ready. We weren't playing nervous or anything like that. Some calls didn't go our way, shots didn't go in," said Gaulden-Wheeler, Pittsfield's senior captain. "I'm not mad with the way we played. I think we played harder than a lot of PHS teams have played Taconic.
"We come out with the same energy we did tonight, we'll win our games."
Heaphy's team held strong, though, and locked down defensively to close it out. PHS scored just four more points, with three coming on a meaningless 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Taconic continued its recent string of dominance in the rivalry, winning for the 11th consecutive matchup against Pittsfield, but for the first time against Scace's new regime.
"Mitch has got those guys on the right track," Heaphy said. "He's got them playing well. He's a good kid and he's so passionate. There's a good atmosphere over there. They played hard and I think they're hungry and on the right path."
The Generals' size did start to gain some traction in the second quarter, as Mungin and Jackson scored 10 points and Brindle connected twice from downtown. Still, Harrigan was there to keep the Green and Gold in control. DeSean Brown hit a 3-pointer to put PHS up 25-22, but Harrigan answered immediately from the corner. He hit another jumper with 30 seconds left in the quarter to give Taconic back the 29-28 halftime lead.
For Taconic, Maimoudou Bamba scored eight of his 13 points in that decisive third quarter, and fellow frontcourt player Christian Matervich had all nine of his points in the second half. Taconic took a 53-41 lead into the final frame.
"Awful first half, and he knew it," Heaphy said of Bamba, his starting center. "We talked to him at halftime and I actually called a timeout specifically to address some things with him, and he really responded. You saw what he did, he was huge. Those are some big guys leaning on him, pushing and banging on him. He said 'no more.' He took a stand, and it was great to see. He's capable of that and we needed it, every bit."
Gaulden-Wheeler and Jackson connected on a drive-and-dish to make it a one-point game in the third, but at the other end Bamba scored his second putback of the frame, this time getting fouled and converting the three-point play. Sam Sherman hit 3-pointer off a PHS turnover and Bamba came up big on the offensive glass again as Taconic reeled off an 11-0 run to go in front 46-34, before Mungin hit a straightaway trey to stop the bleeding.
Of course, Harrigan stroked in a triple of his own on the ensuing THS possession and sent his team into the fourth with a double-digit lead.
Taconic won its fifth straight, improving to 5-1, while Pittsfield dropped to 1-4. It was the delayed opener for both teams in the new Suburban Division.
"It's been tough, the breaks and the COVID. I feel for these kids, but I'm just happy that we're out here playing together," said Scace. "It's hard to get the kids to completely engage when we're on, then we're off and we're not sure there's going to be a full season. Keep telling them to cherish every moment they're out there. They did their best tonight even though they didn't come out on top."
