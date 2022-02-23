PITTSFIELD — Top-seeded Taconic found itself in a one-point game at halftime of its Western Massachusetts Class B semifinal, as No. 4 Monument Mountain was giving the home team all it could handle.
The third quarter told a different story.
Taconic used a 10-4 spurt to start the second half to open up a little distance between itself and the Spartans, en route to a 67-48 victory in the nightcap of a semifinal doubleheader at the high school on Valentine Road.
The Green and Gold actually trailed 16-10 after one quarter, but Taconic switched to what seemed to be a 1-1-3 zone that kept the Spartans from penetrating. Taconic outscored the Spartans 13-6 in the second quarter.
"We realized that we needed to make a change on defense and stop the open shots," Taconic's Tayvon Sandifer said. "That's what we did. We had to win this game."
Taconic coach Bill Heaphy is traditionally a man-to-man defense coach. He used the zone at times in Monday's quarterfinal win over Pittsfield, and brought it back out again in the second quarter. The Spartans went 0 for 9 to open the second quarter before Caden Gidarakos hit a 3-pointer on a clean look at the basket. Before that, there were very few clean looks in the second quarter.
"I didn't think we were as sharp in it at times, but it did cause a little bit of confusion, I think," Heaphy said, "and kind of kept us in it."
With the win, Taconic advances to Saturday's Class B championship game against No. 2 seed Springfield ICS. The school formerly known as Sabis, knocked off No. 3 Wahconah 68-46 in the other semifinal. Taconic and SICS will play in the Class B championship on Saturday at 3 p.m., at Westfield High School. The game will follow the Class C girls final, also between Taconic and SICS.
"It feels really good" to be playing for a championship, said Heaphy. "You didn't know how this was going to play out this year and what it was going to be like. I thought the matchups and the seedings were pretty good and all eight teams that were in it could beat you if you weren't ready. We're going to go in there hard on Saturday and try to come out with a win, and be real proud if we do.
"We know there is another game afterwards, win or lose."
Sam Sherman had 16 points to lead Taconic on Wednesday night. He was one of five Taconic players to score in double figures. Maimoudou Bamba had 10 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double. He blocked two shots. Sandifer had 15 points and three steals, while Christian Maturevich had 13 and five rebounds, and Sean Harrigan had 10 points, six boards, three assists and two steals.
Monument was led by Khalil Carlson, who scored 16 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds. He also had three blocked shots. Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee had 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Gidarakos had 13 points.
"We knew [the zone] was coming at some time tonight. We felt we were going to be prepared for it. Their length and their quickness is really tough, and they play great defense," said Monument coach Randy Koldys. "I saw it happen against Pittsfield the other night, and it carried right over to tonight. Hats off to Billy, because he always does a great job preparing his kids.
"They out-toughed us tonight."
Taconic went up 41-35 at the end of three quarters when Harrigan put a move on Marco Buffoni and drained a jumper as time expired.
The Green and Gold got on the board in the fourth quarter when, after missing two shots on the first possession, Steve Patch got a steal and the ball eventually got down to Maturevich on the left block, and he scored to make it 43-35.
Two possessions later, Chandler-Ellerbee fouled Maturevich, who made two free throws, giving Taconic a 10-point lead. Then, one minute later, Sandifer found Maturevich inside for a hoop to make it 47-35. Those six points were part of an 11-2, quarter-opening burst that knocked Monument for a loop.
"He was awesome," Heaphy said of Maturevich. "He played being very assertive offensively. We had a mismatch, we thought he could take his guy, size-wise. He was terrific. We tried to get it into him more than we did, but some of our passes didn't get through.
The Spartans made only three baskets in the fourth quarter as Taconic gradually pulled away, extending the lead to 20 points with just under a minute to play.
For both teams, the season is not over. Taconic of course, will play Saturday for the Class B title. Both Taconic and Monument will wait for their spots on the brackets in the Division IV and V state tournaments.
"It's a very valuable game. To go against a team that plays defense like that, it's very valuable. It just tees you up for everything," Koldys said. "The good news is Taconic is in D-V and we're in D-IV."