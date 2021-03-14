PITTSFIELD — One year is a long time, and a short time.
It took a full year after the Taconic boys basketball team was named state champion for the program to be able to celebrate on a court with the trophy, medals and families.
But it doesn't seem that long ago that Taconic's Sean Harrigan was an unknown rookie suiting up to start varsity for a two-time defending Western Massachusetts champion. In many ways, the young guard seems years removed from his debut season on coach Bill Heaphy's roster, given the performance Harrigan put on under the brightest lights of an overtime city rivalry contest Sunday night.
Playing at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires on a night that honored two state champions and some 17 seniors among a pair of varsity contests, it was the THS junior who was the best player on the floor all day long.
The Taconic boys managed to overcome Pittsfield in the quadrupleheader nightcap 61-58 in overtime, putting the cherry on top of a big day for the green and gold of Valentine Road.
Harrigan took turns dueling against the best PHS had to offer. And it was a considerable offering by the Generals, who threw electric stretches by Sincere Moorer, Christian Pringle and Toby Gaulden Wheeler at Harrigan and Taconic, but could never pull away. Harrigan posted a game-high 25 points, including three of the team's six in a decisive overtime period.
Pringle led the way for Pittsfield with 22 points, including 8 of 10 from the foul line, while Moorer and Wheeler posted 16 points each. Despite the offensive output of coach Brandon Mauer's three-headed perimeter monster, Taconic hung in through multiple blows.
A Harrigan stepback gave Taconic it's first lead of the second half at 34-33 midway through the third quarter. The advantage reached five on a Sam Sherman spinner, but Moorer and Pringle's relentless attack forged Pittsfield back in front 41-40. But there was Harrigan again, this time from the corner sending down a 3-pointer to catapult his side back in front by two heading to the fourth.
Wheeler stayed equally hot, though, and canned jab-step pull-up for the 48-43 PHS lead a couple minutes into the final frame. He picked up his fourth foul at the five-minute mark, but Mauer opted to let the hot hand play through.
The PHS coach was rewarded with a nasty stepback to answer four straight from Ezekial Percy and Sherman. But the reward was temporary. After Harrigan and Moorer traded 3-pointers, Percy attacked the rim and drew Wheeler's fifth foul while earning the and-1 opportunity. Percy converted to tie the game at 53, and Pittsfield had one head of its Hydra lopped off.
Moorer remained, however, and put the Generals up two with a drive of his own with 2:30 left. Harrigan then one-upped his counterpart, hanging through the lane and arching a floater off the glass to tie it up and ultimately force OT.
Moorer had a chance to grab back control on the opening possession of overtime, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Harrigan drained a mid-range jumper, and forward Frank Boua muscled his way to a putback for the 59-55 advantage. The foul line was a bane for Moorer Sunday. He went 1 of 2 on a second OT opportunity, and was just 3 of 9 from the stripe overall.
Pringle flashed once more with an attack to draw within 1, but Jayden McCartney and Harrigan were just true enough from the line to close it out. Pittsfield's possession with three seconds left and a three-point deficit was harried and ultimately snuffed out when Harrigan locked Moorer to the sideline and didn't let him get off a shot.
It was the ninth-straight rivalry win for the Taconic boys, who will meet PHS again Friday night back at the Club. Pittsfield's last win over it's cross-town foe came in the 2016 Western Mass. quarterfinals. Sunday's game featured 11 lead changes and 10 tie scores.
Following a feeling-out first quarter, Pringle put the Generals in front 14-10 courtesy of being fouled beyond the arc and sinking all three freebies. The answer was instantaneous, though. Harrigan threaded a pass to the corner, where Devan Solomon was waiting to can a trey. Pringle countered with his own triple and a fastbreak alley-oop from Moorer made it 19-14.
Harrigan had the response ready again, this time hitting the senior Percy for a top-of-the-key 3. Harrigan and Pringle traded buckets down the stretch and naturally matched mid-range takes over the final 30 seconds to send their teams to halftime tied at 27.
In the third quarter, it was Wheeler who started sending body blows at Taconic. He opened play with a triple and a drive to the rim for a five-point lead. Taconic countered with some inside-outside action with the veteran Percy, who had five unanswered himself and finished the day with 17 points.
Percy was honored before the game as Taconic's lone senior. The Generals also celebrated their senior class, which features Moorer and Pringle, along with Marlon Binns, Chris Ngo, Emmanuel Nda, Troy Soldato, Isaac Rivera, Nolan DeGoff and Ryan Jackson.
———