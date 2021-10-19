PITTSFIELD — If there is to be postseason soccer for the boys of Taconic for the first time in a long time, Tuesday’s season-ending win over McCann Tech could be a major reason.
Taconic celebrated its two players from the Class of 2021 on Senior Day at Gene Dellea Field by earning a 3-1, come-from-behind decision over the visiting Hornets.
In the Oct. 17 release of the MIAA’s state tournament power rankings, Taconic was listed 15th in Division V, while the Hornets were 17th. And that’s somewhat how things played out on the turf at Berkshire Community College, as Taconic scored three unanswered goals to pull away and sweep the season series with McCann.
The Hornets were on the board first, scoring in the 29th minute when Taconic goalie Timothy Parsons got caught between a rock and a hard place. McCann’s Max Morin chipped a high bouncer into the box and Parsons was stuck in between hops. He ducked back, but McCann’s Jack Cooper attacked the ball with a header that bounded by Parsons and into the net.
In his final regular season home game, THS senior Travis Hoose didn’t let his side stay down long. The Hornets’ defense took its eye off the ball for just a second, and Hoose took advantage slipping by toward the right post and firing a shot that beat senior keeper Michael Harris for the equalizer. Hoose’s tally came just 1 minute, 54 seconds after Cooper had given McCann the lead.
“Kind of just thinking to myself, we need this game, so you’ve got to dig deep,” said Hoose. “Get the goal you need.
“They weren’t filling their gaps, so we tried to take advantage of that and attacking the space. It worked out for us. It feels good. We’ve just got to keep up the intensity and the results will come.”
Parsons shored things up on his end from there, shutting out the Hornets for the final 50 minutes of action. He stopped a Carter Foucher free kick from 30 yards out and made another save on Sean Rouseau’s try from the right end line to send the teams to halftime knotted at 1-1.
“It was a good response after a soft goal. We’ve let in a few of those this season, but it was good to see them respond and get back into the game within two or three minutes,” said Taconic coach Luke Chambers said. “Going into halftime at 1-1, the mindset was a lot better as opposed to going in down.”
Taconic knocked at the door for much of the second half, before breaking through with the game-winner on another defensive slipup by McCann. Following a trio of corner kicks that Harris was all over, Makai Shepardson tapped a pass near midfield to teammate Ronaldo Castro in the 56th minute.
Castro, who was playing just his seventh game with the team, moved in on Foucher, who thought he had help coming from the edge. Instead, Castro split the two defenders and fired a shot into the left corner of Harris’ net from about 25 yards out. The eventual game-winner stunned McCann, and allowed Taconic to tack on an insurance goal 79 seconds later.
“Taconic came and played a hell of a game,” said Mccann coach Stephen McAllister, who noted his midfield and defense were patching some things together after a bad bout of injuries. “We need to work on communication on the field. Need to see more of that, and our passing. We got away from our triangle passing. It was tough controlling the center of the field today. Just trying to move things all around and get a win today. Hopefully these boys can pull it together and beat Hoosac on Thursday.”
Not long after Castro’s go-ahead tally, Sheperdson ran himself onto a breakaway, before crossing a pass to Erza Ezan, who beat Harris one-on-one for the 3-1 advantage with 22:47 left to play.
Ezan’s goal allowed Taconic to play clock management over the closing 20 minutes. Meanwhile, nothing seemed to go the Hornets’ way. A bunch of offensive possessions that were pushed in on the Taconic goal wound up as deep throw-ins, instead of the more lucrative corner kicks that evaded McCann all afternoon. Top scorers Ivan Liang and Justin Chen were bottled up throughout. When Chen did finally manage to lead Liang on a run into the Taconic zone, he was closed out on by Riley Crawford and Ezan. Liang did earn penalty, but it was whistled just outside the box and instead of a PK try with 8 minutes left, Liang sent the free kick high to clear a wall and it hit the football crossbar.
While McCann Tech will visit Hoosac Valley on Thursday for another big game at Renfrew Field, this was a wrap on Taconic’s regular season.
“It’s a young team, they’re learning as they go, but I’m happy for the two boys today,” said Chambers of Hoose and fellow senior Steven Mendez. “It was good for them to finish with a win, and hopefully head into the playoffs.
“When we play a full, focused 80-minute game, I genuinely believe we can compete with any team in this state or division.”
