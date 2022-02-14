DALTON — Taconic finished first overall in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division III West wrestling championships in a field of 16 teams. The top three teams were all local squads with Mount Everett placing second and Monument Mountain third, while Mount Greylock placed a modest 10th in the section. All four Berkshire County programs produced an individual champion.
In terms of team points, Taconic finished with 215.5, Mount Everett 144.5 and Monument Mountain 119.5 to round out the class of the field. Greylock had 68.
There were seven local champions in their respective weight classes, including a meet-best three from Taconic.
Taconic coach Jeremy Tetreault was impressed with his group’s accomplishments as a team and said individual expectations were high coming in.
“We met most of those goals, we expected ourselves to win, and we brought tremendous energy as a whole today,” Tetreault said.
He summed up his top finishers as “dominant” with winners including 132-pounder Owen Brennan, 160-pounder Broc Healey and the championship's Most Outstanding Wrestler, 152-pounder Noah Poirier.
Taconic also gathered a pair of runner-up finishes by Ben West and Keishon Martin, as well as a third-place spot from West Dews and four fourth-place marks.
“It’s awesome," Healey said of wrestling for such a strong and deep team. "I was named captain as a junior and I’m honored by it. I worked really hard for this, at practice early, then working out on my own. And I’ve worked with so many other kids here too. It’s awesome to see some of these other guys succeed. I’ve been with a lot of them since youth programs.”
Brennan knocked off Mohawk Trail’s Logan Moore in the final, 10-1.
“Owen is a very strategic, defensive-based wrestler with good offensive bursts," Tetreault said. "He’s a smart kid who rarely puts himself in harm’s way."
Brennan, a Wahconah student (team is a co-op) was wrestling in his own school’s gym Saturday for the first time ever
“I didn’t want to lose in my (own) school for the first time,” Brennan said. “It definitely pumped us up. Maybe came in a little tired but after awhile you start getting pumped up, ready to go.”
Poirier also attends Wahconah, and his coach expects him to compete with the best at the state level over the coming weeks.
Poirier defeated Mount Everett’s Mike Devoti by pin in the final, finishing the match in 2 minutes, 47 seconds. Following a first-round bye, Poirier pinned two other competitors in a combined 43 seconds, setting up the title bout with his in-county rival.
“He’s a really good competitor,” Poirier said of Devoti. “He’s strong through the upper body. I knew it was good to be a hard match. Came out with a win, so it’s all good.”
Healey took honors defeating Eli Gilbert of Gateway by pin halfway through the second period in the final. It was Healey's third pin of the day and it came in 3:14.
“He’s one of the best scramblers in Western Mass.,” Tetreault said. “Another dominant performance.”
Winners from Mount Everett were brothers Diego and Omar Cruz, at 106 and 138 pounds, respectively.
“Just tremendous, for those two,” said Everett coach David Lupiani, who after the meet was recognized as Western Mass. Coach of the Year.
Lupiani noted the second-place finish overall was acceptable, though he believes the Eagles are capable of even more. Mount Everett had three runner-up finishers and a third-place spot by Tyler Candelari, who was knocked from the winners' bracket by Monument's Ely Cormier before winning two consolation matches at 126 pounds.
Lupiani lauded the accomplishments of walk-on runner-up Devoti, who battled Poirier in the finals. He noted his team’s bright future and Devoti’s emblematic work ethic are the cornerstone of he program.
“He looked a little better every week and we expected him to compete for fourth, but he was right there in the end,” Lupiani said.
As for the Cruzes, big brother Omar this year set a personal goal to cut weight and battle at a more manageable 138 pounds, down from 160 when he picked up the sport. He has followed through on his self-promise and it paid off as he pinned Seth Doe of Southwick in the third round of their final at the 5:14 mark.
Omar’s greatest stress may have been worrying his younger brother may lose for the very first time Saturday. That, however, was not to be.
“It was crazy,” he said. “I was yelling so hard (watching Diego’s final match). So nervous.”
Diego Cruz won his first tournament of the year, and set his sights on going undefeated into states.
“Now, here we go,” he laughed.
Diego was ecstatic to see his brother deliver a “pancake” in his title match, a battle both brothers knew would be a nail-biter.
The first time watching the two 138 finalists battle, Diego said his brother had been tired out, but noted he had more energy Saturday.
The Eagles' two other finalists were Nick and Connor Lupiani. At 120 pounds, Nick was 3-0 before getting pinned by his final foe in 4:57. Connor had three first-period pins at 113 pounds, before running into the buzzsaw that was Monument Mountain's Colin Kinne.
Seeking his first Western Mass title after injuring his shoulder as a freshman, Kinne pinned his first two foes in a little over two minutes of total time on the mat. That set up the southern Berkshire County grudge match against Lupiani.
Kinne racked up three near-falls and wound up with a 15-0 tech fall in 4:30. His title highlighted Monument’s third-place overall finish, which was dotted with other significant contributions by his teammates.
"Third place finish, I’m happy. We were looking at second or third going in. We hosted a tournament back in December and finished second to last and we had a lot of young guys, so there’s improvement," said Monument coach Simon Jones. "We have five guys going to the states and we expect two (Kinne and Cormier) to do some damage. Kinne is a monster and I think he’s capable of beating anyone in the state.”
The Spartans had a finisher in first, second, third, fourth, fifth and three in sixth. Cormier had two quick pins and a 9-1 win over Candelari before falling 11-3 in the 126-pound final. Sam St. Peter won the consolation final at 220 pounds via pin for third place.
Mount Greylock’s Aiden MacPherson brought home the title in the 170 class, defeating rival Ben West of Taconic, 17-7.
MacPherson dominated early and found West battling late as he fought several nagging injuries and a couple blood stoppages.
“I was ready to do what I needed to do to win,” the Mounties junior said after overcoming this opponent for the second time in five tries. “He’s a really good wrestler. We both knew what the other was capable of and what we do. All the points just added up. I was able to get him on his back multiple times.”
Greylock coach John Carvalho said his team was thrown off by losing last year to health circumstances and the team was enthused at first to “Just get back on the mat and look forward to a good future for the team.”
The Mounties added two third-place finishers. Jake Mucci won two consolation matches to take it at 195, while Aaron Bush lost his first match of the day, but battled through the consolation bracket with four straight pins, three in the first minute of the match.
Wrestlers who placed in the top four spots in the tournament qualified to go to the state championships. That includes Monument Mountain's Wesley Vansant at 285 and Taconic's Ethan Nicholls (195), Hunter Christman (126), Joe LaFreniere (182) and Louis Rhodes (145).
Sports editor Mike Walsh contributed to this story