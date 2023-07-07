Taconic coach Bill Heaphy to host 18th annual basketball camp at Boys and Girls Club

Newly crowned state champion Taconic High School boys basketball coach Bill Heaphy will conduct his 18th annual Skill Improvement Basketball Camp for players in grades 3-12 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, beginning Monday, Aug. 7.
The one week session will go Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Registration is $125 and checks can be made out to the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires. Brochures are available at the Club and on the Club's website online www.bgcberkshires.org where you can sign up. Campers can pay right up to the first day of camp on Monday, Aug. 7.
For more information, contact coach Heaphy at 413 281-2643.