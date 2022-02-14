PITTSFIELD — Sean Harrigan's three-quarter court shot at the end of the third quarter might have taken everyone's breath away Monday night. But it was his finish after a Pittsfield turnover that meant everything.
Harrigan scored with seven seconds to play in the fourth quarter and Taconic held on to beat its crosstown rival 69-68. On Senior Night, the Taconic senior scored the final four points for the Green and Gold, both coming off Pittsfield turnovers. Taconic scored the last six points of the game.
Taconic took a 13-0 gut punch from Pittsfield, but rallied. Harrigan said it felt like the last team to make a run was going to survive.
"It did," said Harrigan. "It was back and forth the whole game."
Harrigan had 20 points, six rebounds and four steals for Taconic, while Sam Sherman chipped in with 17 points. Harrigan and Tayvon Sandifer each scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
"Pittsfield came to play tonight," Taconic coach Bill Heaphy said. "They gave us everything we could handle. It looked pretty bleak there for like the last minute and a half. We rallied the troops. The senior guards, and the experience helped."
Carter Mungin had a huge game for the Generals. He finished with a game-high 25 points and had a double-double with 11 rebounds. Toby Gaulden-Wheeler had 23 for PHS. Mungin had 10 of his 25 in the last eight minutes.
"That one hurts, for sure," Pittsfield coach Mitch Scace said. "I thought we played a 31 1/2-minute game. They came up with a couple of big steals at the end. We didn't take care of the ball, and this one definitely stings."
Gaulden-Wheeler's 3-point shot with 28 seconds left in the second quarter capped off an 11-0 Pittsfield run as the Generals took a 27-24 halftime lead. Taconic opened the second quarter on a 10-2 burst and extended its lead to 49-41 when Harrigan drained his three-quarter court shot.
The Green and Gold opened the final quarter with back-to-back hoops by Sandifer, giving Taconic a 53-41 lead. Pittsfield got up off the mat and made it a 55-51 game with five minutes to play as Da'Sean Brown completed an old-fashioned, three-point play. Brown had eight points, four assists and three steals.
Harrigan and Gaulden-Wheeler were whistled for a double-technical on the play, and the offsetting fouls don't result in free throws. After the T's, Harrigan scored on a floater and Mungin turned it over and Sherman converted for Taconic. It was 59-51 with 4:18 left, and Taconic coach Bill Heaphy called time out.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Taconic because, out of the time out, Pittsfield went on a 15-2 run that seemed to shake the home team's fans to their very core. Keanu Arce-Jackson hit a trey from the top of the key and then Mungin was fouled by Mo Bamba. It was Bamba's fifth foul. Mungin made them both and it was 66-61 with 1:32 to play.
Harrigan got two right back and Heaphy called another time out.
Off a Taconic turnover, Gaulden-Wheeler was fouled and made two free throws, giving Pittsfield a 68-63 lead. The Generals made things happen at the line, going 19 for 26 from the stripe, while Taconic was 4 for 6.
"Down the stretch, honestly, I've got to say it was Makai Shepardson," Harrigan said. "He's a young guard. He came in and showed us what he can be doing all season tonight."
A miss by Sandifer went out of bounds off a Pittsfield player. Sherman inbounded to Harrigan, who beat Gaulden-Wheeler off the bounce for two to make it 68-67.
Mungin rebounded a Taconic miss and Scace called a time out. He did not plan for Shepardson, a sophomore guard, to steal the ball before PHS got it across halfcourt. Shepardson forced a turnover, drove and kicked to Jarmal Sistrunk in the right corner. Sistrunk saw Harrigan flashing toward the hoop, made the pass and Harrigan's floater from just inside the right elbow found nothing but net, and Taconic led 69-68.
Taconic's Sean Harrigan scores and scores again to put the Green and Gold up 69-68 on Pittsfield. pic.twitter.com/KlujCYCcdC— Howard Herman (@howardherman) February 15, 2022
Scace called time out with 4.5 seconds left, but the last of 11 second-half turnovers sealed the victory for the Green and Gold.
"I didn't like how we started and that was kind of rough. They got some momentum. We had a lead and they came back and took the lead," Heaphy said. "It looked like they were in the driver's seat and then we turned it around. What we talked mostly about was our defensive intensity. I thought we lacked it. We had three or four guys working hard and two guys not working so hard. It was all about the five out there had to be connected. I felt we did a much better job of that and played with a sense of urgency."
Taconic finishes its regular season 14-4 and will now wait to see who it will play in the first round of the PVIAC's Class B tournament. As of the rankings published on Feb. 10, Taconic would see Pittsfield for a third time. The Generals are 5-12, and play Wahconah on Wednesday.
"We've been talking about adversity all year. We've struggled with that at times, weathering the storm, surviving runs. Basketball is a game of runs," said Scace. "Whoever goes on the most runs typically ends up on top.
"We did weather the storm, and they just had one more run than we did."