PITTSFIELD — The Taconic girls basketball team seemed to be in the process of building a house with the number of boards they corralled on Monday night.
Three different players captured at least 10 rebounds as Taconic muscled past Palmer in the MIAA Division V State Tournament Round of 16 with a 56-42 win.
"We knew they had some athletic girls that can dominate the rebounds and we knew we'd have to help our bigs out," Ahliya Phillips said after scoring a game-high 23 points and catching 15 rebounds. "We knew we had to hustle."
The extra-effort plays started early for the Green and Gold (14-9) as Alex Hudson finished off a steal at the rim before Brenna McNeice hauled in an offensive rebound and went back up for two points.
McNeice was the pacemaker with five points in the first quarter, but the No. 12 Panthers were within striking distance of fifth-seeded Taconic, trailing 12-10 after eight minutes.
Phillips began the game with a trey, but really got going with seven points in the second quarter. She started the frame by finishing a three-point play at the line and later scored on a give-and-go from Faith Cross, which gave Taconic a 20-15 lead.
McNeice, the next time down the court, was back on the boards and made it a six-point advantage with another offensive rebound urgently sent back up. McNeice scored 14 points on the night, rebounded 10 balls and dished out four assists.
"I thought we did a really good job on the boards all night on offense," Taconic coach Matt Mickle said. "A game like this [when playing an opponent for the first time this season], it is a lot more about us, we wanted to make sure we were taking care of our business."
Taconic hadn't trailed since early in the first period and Maddie Winn had the Green and Gold humming into the locker room with a last second-bucket that extended the lead to 29-19.
Taconic created separation by outscoring Palmer 17-9 in the second quarter. and Winn ended the night with four points and registered 11 rebounds.
The floodgates opened in the third as Hudson hit a triple and Phillips broke free in transition on back-to-back possessions, pushing Taconic's lead to 38-22 late in the third quarter and forcing the Panthers (14-8) into a timeout.
Madalyn Theriault led Palmer with 15 points and Charlotte Theriault scored 14 more. The duo worked for their points with 12 made free throws against a defense that wasn't making anything easy.
"[Madalyn] is a heck of a player, a great athlete with instincts for the ball," Mickle said. "That team worked their butts off and I thought they played hard."
Taconic entered the tournament as a battle-hardened group and the margin for error gets smaller and smaller each round.
"I hoped our season prepared us for this and so far it has," Mickle said. "We've played really good defenses that make you work every night. The point total didn't matter, you knew it would be a dog fight playing any team in our league this year."
"We're learning how to communicate better and practicing harder," Phillips added to what's clicking for Taconic. "We're basically getting our motivation and hustle where it has to be for us to win games."
Phillips, a 2020 D-II co-state champion, couldn't help but think back to that championship run after guiding the Green and Gold to the finish line with five points in the fourth quarter. Two years ago, the title bout was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm just reminiscing about sophomore year and not getting the opportunity to play in the state championship," she said. "I'm thinking about finishing the tournament this time and hopefully winning a state title."
Taconic is headed to the Round of 8 but will have wait to see who wins Tuesday's matchup between No. 4 Millis and No. 20 St. Bernard's.