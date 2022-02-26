WESTFIELD — Eight minutes into the PVIAC Western Massachusetts Class C championship game, things were not looking so good for second-seeded Taconic.
After all, 1,000-point scorer Ahliya Phillips had not scored, Taconic had only two points in the first quarter and trailed by 12.
The Green and Gold used a 13-3 second-quarter run to get back in the game, and an early 14-3 burst in the third quarter put Taconic ahead for keeps, in a 56-43 win over top-seeded Springfield International Charter School, in the first game of a Saturday tripleheader at Westfield High School.
"For Taconic, this is our second [championship] in like 30 years," said Taconic's Brenna McNeice. "It feels so good, to be honest."
"It means a lot," Taconic's Phillips said. "It's a lot, not only because we defended our title, but also because it's my senior year.
"It means a lot to me."
Photos: Taconic girls basketball beats Springfield ICS in Western Mass. Championship
Taconic gets its second plaque in as many seasons of postseason basketball. The Green and Gold beat East Longmeadow in 2020 to claim the MIAA Western Massachusetts Division II championship.
Both teams' No. 1 players, Phillips and SICS' Alicia Mitchell were as advertised. Mitchell had a game-high 29 points and 26 — count 'em — 26 rebounds, while Phillips had 20 points and six boards.
But it was Taconic's supporting cast that helped bring the trophy home to Valentine Road. Particularly because Phillips picked up her fourth foul with 48 seconds left in the third quarter and sat until midway through the final stanza. When Phillips sat, Taconic was up 32-30. When she came back in, the Green and Gold were up 11.
"We had to pick up our energy because she's our main offensive player," said McNeice. "We need to keep up our intensity. We just played smart."
"The talk on the bench was, let's hope we can keep this close," Taconic coach Matt Mickle said. "We were hoping to hold her out until about 5 minutes [were left]. We actually extended the lead, so we were fortunate to give her an extra minute.
"I'm so proud of the role players in that scenario, being able to step up and make baskets."
McNeice was one of those role players. The point guard scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter, including two big shots that stemmed the tide.
The first one came after Mitchell got inside and finished a pass from Alexa Davis, cutting Taconic's lead to 43-35. Faith Cross missed a shot, Sawna Charles got the rebound and missed at Taconic's end. Maddie Winn rebounded for Taconic and Amelia Leasure missed a 3-pointer of her own. McNeice got the rebound inside, took it outside and drained a trey, making it 46-35, with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left.
The Bulldogs refused to go away, and when Mitchell scored her 26th and 27th points, it was again a three-possession game as Taconic led 50-39.
SICS had three good opportunities to get closer, but went 0 for 2 and on the third trip into the Taconic end, McNeice got a steal and eventually a score. She took a pass from Phillips and her trey needed a shooter's roll to fall in. It did, and that was the so-called dagger shot from just inside the arc. McNeice, Phillips, Winn, Leasure and Alex Hudson all hit 3-pointers in the win.
McNeice is Taconic's point guard, but she pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds, and kept the Green and Gold's offense from getting stuck.
"She's probably averaging [double-figure] rebounds a game over the last 10 games," Mickle said. "She just has a nose for the ball. She's really smart and she's tough. She gives us everything she's got every single game, and never has anything left."
The first quarter looked nothing like the end of the game. Taconic didn't score a basket until 6:03 was left in the opening stanza, and that was when Faith Cross flashed across the post and caught a pass from McNeice for two. McNeice also had four assists for Taconic.
The Bulldogs answered that hoop with seven points to wrap up the quarter. Mitchell had 10 of her 29 points in the opening quarter.
Phillips helped get Taconic back in the game by scoring the first eight of the second quarter. That made it a game again, and the two teams were off to the races.
As the two teams were playing their PVIAC Western Mass. championship game, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association was unveiling its brackets for the statewide basketball tournament. If these teams happen to meet again, it would be in the state Division V championship game, since they are on opposite sides of the bracket. SICS earned the No. 2 seed in Division V, while Taconic is seeded fifth. Western Mass. Class D girls' champion Hoosac Valley is the top seed in D-V.
"It's going to be a little bit of a reset. This is all different," said Mickle. "You don't usually win a championship and start over again. We'll take tomorrow off. We'll enjoy tonight and then get ourselves focused for the tournament."