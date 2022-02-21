PITTSFIELD — When Mount Greylock's Tessa Levesque scored on the rebound of her missed shot early in the second quarter, Mount Greylock cut an early Taconic lead to two points.
That was, however, as close as the seventh-seeded Mounties got in this Class C quarterfinal game. The Green and gold scored the next 17 points, led by 16 at halftime and pulled away for a 57-30 victory in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader at the high school on Valentine Road.
"Defending our Western Mass. title" is part of the mindset for Taconic, said Ahliya Phillips. "We haven't really played in Western Mass. since my sophomore year when we won it. Coach [Matt Mickle] said we're still defending that title because we haven't played in Western Mass. since sophomore year."
Phillips had a game-high 20 points and needs 16 to reach 1,000.
After Taconic was one-and-done on offense, the Green and Gold turned the Mounties over. Phillips had two misses and two offensive rebounds. On the second, she passed out to Alex Hudson, whose 3-point basket made it 17-12. Those were the first three points of the 17-0 run.
While Taconic was seemingly scoring at will, Greylock went 0 for 8 from the floor and 0 for 2 from the foul line while committing eight turnovers. The Mounties finally stopped the run when Jackie Brannan got a hoop and was fouled as time expired in the quarter. Brannan calmly sank the free throw with everyone watching, to make it 31-15 at intermission.
Greylock never cut Taconic's lead under double figures in the second half, only getting as close as 35-17 on a bank shot hoop by Molly Sullivan.
"I thought we extended our defense a little bit [in the second quarter], and we converted," said Taconic coach Matt Mickle. "I thought we were creating turnovers in the first, we just weren't putting them in the hoop. They scored some hoops in the first. We extended our 1-2-2. It created some turnovers and we converted them."
The second seeds will be back on Valentine Road on Wednesday to play third-seeded Drury in a Class C semifinal. The Blue Devils beat Franklin Tech 62-28.
Drury and Taconic met on Jan. 24, with Taconic winning 52-48.