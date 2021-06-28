Taconic Golf Club is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary and reviving its Taconic Four-Ball Championship to help commemorate the occasion while at the same time boosting junior golf in the Berkshires and beyond.
The tournament will be played on Sunday, July 11th with the field divided into three age groups — the Junior-Junior Division, ages 10-12, the Junior Division, ages 13-15 and the Senior Division, ages 16-18.
Taconic head professional Josh Hillman, who is also the coach of the Williams College men’s team, said the club’s board is envisioning a high-quality event with players from all over the region.
“I have sent information to more than 150 pros around the Northeast,” Hillman said. “We’ve had a positive response so far. We hope to attract golfers from all over the Northeast, including up-and-coming college golfers.”
Hillman said the goal is to attract 60 teams.
For juniors interested in playing, the time to enter is right now with the entry deadline on Wednesday. The entry fee — $20 — is a true bargain, especially when you consider the juniors will have an opportunity to compete on one of the state’s true golfing gems.
To sign up online, go to Taconicgolf.com/taconic-junior-4-ball-tournament/.
For any questions, call the Taconic pro shop at 413 458-3997.
———
Women’s Allied Association
Best ball At Wahconah Country Club Low gross 1. Joyce and June Blake, 75. 2. Cheryl Krueger and Mace Foehl, 3. Mary Jane Massetti and Patty Peltier, 83. 4. Kathy Sullivan and Sharon Connelly, 85. 5. Kathy Dugay, 85. Allison Lucey and Chris Eugin, 85. Low net 1. Judy Evans and Margaret Camin, 63. 2. Ann Tanner and Kathleen Millard, 3. Judy Chapman and Kim Swanda, 63. 4. Debb McCann and Denise Gray, 63. 5. Fran Broderick and Robin Theirrien, 66. 6. Joanne Warren and Kathy Burnell, 67.
Area Aces
Donnybrook Country Club Bill Flaherty — Callaway Mavrick Max pitching wedge on 8th hole, witnessed by Dave Fortier on June 18. Kevin White — 4th hole, witnessed by Jim Kelly, Dick Bordeau and Tom Giardina. White’s sixth hole-in-one at Donnybrook.