Taconic Golf Club’s Krueger and D’Arcangelo win at Wyantenuck

GREAT BARRINGTON — The team of Cheryl Krueger and Sara D’Arcangelo, both of Taconic Golf Club, defeated defending champions Pat Mayne of Western Turnpike Golf Club (Guilderland, NY) and Karen Feldman of Columbia Golf and Country Club (Claverack, NY) at the Wyantenuck Country Club’s Elisabeth Redfield Invitational.
The duo didn’t win easily in the two day event, trailing by two strokes to begin the second round. But they shot on par on Wednesday to tie Mayne and Feldman to finish one over par, 145. Both teams tied the first playoff hole with pars but on the second, D’Arcangelo ended it, nailing a 5-foot birdie putt on the No. 18 hole to win it all.
Divisional Winners:
1st Division: 1st Gross Cheryl Krueger – Sara D’Arcangelo, 2nd Gross Pat Mayne – Karen Feldman. 1st Net Mary Jo Kelly – Nancy Kroll, 2nd Net Wendy Marchese Laura Couch
2nd Division: 1st Gross Nan Lanahan – Ann VanBuren, 2nd Gross Kathy Sullivan – Sheila Hankey. 1st Net Cheryl Potter – Linda Kolnick.
3rd Division: 1st Gross Kris Herman – Fran VenDermeer, 2nd Gross Chrissy Rajala – Sharon Connelly. 1st Net Liz Wilson – Charlotte Ackerman, 2nd Net Liz Kay – Dee Racz.
4th Division: 1st Gross Joanne Warren – Deb Casey, 2nd Gross Mary Harris – Bonnie Stewart. 1st Net Mary McLain – Lisa Reil, 2nd Net Linda Petrozzi – Linda Haskell.
5th Division: 1st Gross Angie Lingner – Debra Wiencek, 2nd Gross Ellen Halstead – Carole Terlik. 1st Net Beth Brady – Carolyn Bersaw, 2nd Net Jen Otte – Michelle Jones.
6th Division: 1st Gross Ann Pickrell – Sue Cook, 2nd Gross Claire Stiepleman – Debbie Kain. 1st Net Sharon Davies – Nancy Gilbert, 2nd Net Alison Lucey – Kathy Nicoll.
7th Division: 1st Gross Deb Boynton – Mary Connolly, 2nd Gross Deb McCann – Ann Tanner, 1st Net Cheryl Congdon – Lori Belter, 2nd Net Kathleen Millard – Kathy Brunnell.
8th Division: 1st Gross Carol St.Onge – Denise Grady, 2nd Gross Marion Hyde – Nancy Walker. 1st Net Thirsa Hyatt – Susan Brockman, 2nd Net Mary Caudell – Monica Fay.