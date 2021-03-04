DARTMOUTH — For the fourth time in as many basketball seasons, Isaac Percy is a champion.
Percy scored 11 points and was one of four UMass Dartmouth players to reach double figures as the Corsairs won the Little East men’s basketball postseason tournament with a 108-68 win over Keene State on Thursday night.
Percy was 5 of 10 from the floor and 1 of 4 from 3-point range. He also chipped in with five rebounds.
It was a wire-to-wire win for the Corsairs, who led 52-27 at halftime.
Tournament most outstanding player Marcus Azor had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Corsairs, who were led by Jarron Santos’ 19 points. Santos was 7 for 9 from the floor and 5 for 6 from 3-point range.
In fact, the Corsairs shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and 43.8 percent from 3-point range.
It was the rubber game in the series between UMass Dartmouth (8-2) and Keene State (6-3).
Wahconah girls 58, Mount Everett 30
DALTON — Maria Gamberoni scored 25 points, 14 of them in the first half, as host Wahconah improved to 15-0.
The Warriors jumped out to a 20-11 lead after one quarter against the visiting Eagles (2-11). Gamberoni had 10 points in the quarter.
Gamberoni now has 1,288 points, good for 22nd on the girls scoring list. She passed Drury’s Katlyn Cunningham (1,265), Lee’s Sarah Blaisdell (1,274), Judi Jarrett of Pittsfield and Taconic (1,276) and Taconic’s Jamie Murphy (1,277). Up next is Hoosac Valley’s Fallon Field (1,293).
And Gamberonis is just 26 points from passing Pat Duquette as the all-time leading scorer in Wahconah history.
Mackenzie Ullrich had 14 points to lead the Eagles.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (30)
Sarnacki 0-0-0, Ngoy-Nkulu 2-0-4, Steuernagle 3-0-7, Devoti 1-0-3, Carpenter 0-1-1, Ullrich 5-0-14, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 0-1-1. Totals 11-2-30.
WAHCONAH (58)
Taylor 1-1-4, Furlong 5-1-11, Eberwein 1-0-3, Belcher 0-0-0, M. Gamberoni 11-0-25, O. Gamberoni 2-1-5, Drury 1-0-2, Marauszwski 1-0-3, Quinto 0-1-1, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 2-0-4, Mason 0-0-0. Totals 24-4-58.
Mount Everett 11 5 5 9 — 30
Wahconah 20 15 13 10 — 58
3-point goals — Everett 6 (Ullrich 4, Devoti, Steuernagle). Wahconah 6 (M. Gamberoni 3, Taylor, Eberwein, Marauszwski).
Wahconah 50, Mount Everett 22
SHEFFIELD — Visiting Wahconah outscored Mount Everett by 22 points in the second half, as the Warriors pulled away to earn a 50-22 win Thursday night.
With the win, Wahconah improves to 9-6, while the Eagles drop to 3-10.
The Warriors took a 15-4 lead after one quarter, but the Eagles held the visitors to a Ben Noyes hoop as Everett outscored Wahconah 7-2 in the quarter. Cooper Rothvoss had four of his team-high nine points in the quarter. Wahconah led 17-11 at halftime.
Zack Bondini, who had a game-high 17 points for Wahconah, hit two of his five 3-point baskets in the third quarter as the Warriors erupted 19-8 to take a 36-19 lead. The Eagles never caught up.
———
WAHCONAH (50)
Melle 0-0-0, Calvert 3-2-8, Noyes 3-3-9, Payson 2-0-6, Trager 1-0-2, Astore 2-0-4, Bondini 6-0-17, Pickard 1-0-2, Wildrick 1-0-2, DiCicco 0-0-0, Striebel 0-0-0. Totals 19-5-50.
MOUNT EVERETT (22)
Foster 0-1-1, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Carpenter 3-1-7, Monteleone 1-0-3, Peck 0-0-0, Cohen 0-0-0, Rothvoss 4-0-9. Totals 9-2-22.
Wahconah 15 2 19 14 — 50
Mount Everett 4 7 8 3 — 22
3-point goals — Wahconah 7 (Bondini 5, Payson 2). Everett 2 (Monteleone, Rothvoss).