Taconic’s Ben West tries to keep his shoulder off the ground as he wrestles Pathfinder’s Bobby Burke in a 170 weight class wrestling match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
PITTSFIELD — Three gold medals and three silver medals made the difference as Taconic was too much for the 19 other teams at the Taconic Invitational on Saturday.
Broc Healey (160 lbs.), Noah Poirier (152) and West Dews (113) each wrestled to first-place finishes as Taconic closed with 190 points, 56 more than Ludlow in second place.
1 of 7
omar cruz wrestles alex willard
Mount Everett’s Omar Cruz, top, wrestles Hampshire’s Alex Willard in a 138 weight class match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Taconic’s Owen Brennan, back, tries to take down Ludlow’s Antonio Goncalves in a 132 weight class match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Taconic’s Ben West tries to keep his shoulder off the ground as he wrestles Pathfinder’s Bobby Burke in a 170 weight class wrestling match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Pathfinder’s Bobby Burke lifts up Taconic’s Ben West and slams him to the ground during a 170 weight class wrestling match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Taconic’s Joe LaFreniere and Chicopee’s Michael Ryder compete in a 182 weight class wrestling match during the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Mount Everett’s Diego Cruz, back, wrestles Franklin’s John Santiago in a 106 weight class match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Mount Greylock’s Aiden MacPherson tries to keep his shoulder off the ground in a 170 weight class wrestling match against Ludlow’s Gabriel Simard during the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Mount Everett’s Omar Cruz, top, wrestles Hampshire’s Alex Willard in a 138 weight class match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Taconic’s Owen Brennan, back, tries to take down Ludlow’s Antonio Goncalves in a 132 weight class match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Taconic’s Ben West tries to keep his shoulder off the ground as he wrestles Pathfinder’s Bobby Burke in a 170 weight class wrestling match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Pathfinder’s Bobby Burke lifts up Taconic’s Ben West and slams him to the ground during a 170 weight class wrestling match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Taconic’s Joe LaFreniere and Chicopee’s Michael Ryder compete in a 182 weight class wrestling match during the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Mount Everett’s Diego Cruz, back, wrestles Franklin’s John Santiago in a 106 weight class match at the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Mount Greylock’s Aiden MacPherson tries to keep his shoulder off the ground in a 170 weight class wrestling match against Ludlow’s Gabriel Simard during the 2022 Taconic Invitational wrestling tournament at Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Joe Lafreniere (182), Keishon Martin (285) and Issac King (99) added some silver to the Green and Gold.
The Eagles tied Taconic with three first-place finishes, just one behind Ludlow for the day's most.
Wins by Diego Cruz (106), Nick Lupiani (120) and Omar Cruz (138) solidified Mount Everett's fourth-place finish.
The Mounties came in ninth place with the help of Jacob Mucci's silver medal (195) and Aaron Bush's (160) third-place finish.
Monument's Ely Cormier went the distance, earning silver at 126.
———
Team results — 1. Taconic (190), 2. Ludlow (134), 3. Holyoke (109), 4. Mount Everett (103.5), 5. Chicopee (94.5), 6. Pathfinder (78), 7. Granby (76), 8. Hampden Charter East (73), 9 Mount Greylock (71), 10. Smith Voc (60), 11. Southwick (59), 12. Franklin Country (57), T13. Springfield International Charter School (46), T13. Mohawk Trail (46), 15. Monument Mountain (42.5), 16. Northampton (36), 17. Berlin (30), 18. Hampshire Reg. (23), 19. Hampden Charter West (20).
99 — Bartini (Ludlow) def. King via pin, 0:45.
106 — D. Cruz (Mount Everett) def. Harris via pin, 5:09.
113 — Dews (Taconic) def. C. Lupiani, 13-11.
120 — N. Lupiani (Mount Everett) def. Wood via pin, 0:47.
126 — Alvan (Ludlow) def. Cormier via pin, 2:46.
132 — Goncalves (Ludlow) def. Small, 8-4.
138 — O. Cruz (Mount Everett) def. Burke via pin, 4:38.