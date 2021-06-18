ATHOL — The 'black cloud' followed the Taconic softball team to Athol High School on Friday afternoon.
No. 10 Taconic held a five-run lead over No. 7 Athol in the Western Massachusetts Division II first round on Friday afternoon.
But a couple bad innings for Taconic led to a 7-5 comeback win by Athol. The Bears will play No. 2 Sabis International in the D-II quarterfinals on Monday.
The inability to avoid let downs has plagued Taconic all season, according to coach Jaclyn Candelet.
"If you look at our season the whole entire year," Candelet said, "there is one bad inning every single game. Something always happens. We call it the black cloud of Taconic softball. It's just something that hangs over us."
Taconic jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning highlighted by an RBI single by Rylee Paronto.
In the fourth inning, Taconic scored two more runs, one coming on an RBI ground out by Anna Bongini.
"I think we got content with a 5-0 lead," Candelet said. "We stopped playing softball a little bit. We are better than that. It hurts. We grinded, we just didn't grind hard enough."
The young Taconic team without a senior on the roster will head into next season with increased experience.
"We have a lot of great years ahead of us," Candelet said. "It's a learning experience."
Paronto looked dominant in the circle up until the fifth inning, finishing with eight strikeouts over six innings.
"Rylee has done great for us all year," Candelet praised. "Whether it's in the circle or at the plate. She's done everything she needs to do."
Paronto ended up giving up six hits and six walks.
The lead unraveled for Taconic in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Bears struck for three runs with two outs to cut the lead to 5-3.
Sadey Lehtomaki and Lexi Forte both had RBI hits in the inning for Athol.
Taconic relinquished the lead in the sixth inning when the Bears scored four more times to take over, 7-5.
Emma Bacigalupo's single scored two to tie the game, 5-5. Two more runs scored for the Bears on wild pitches.
Lindsey LeBlanc picked up the win in the circle for the Bears, striking out four over seven innings.
Bongini finished with two hits for Taconic.
Chloe Wendling, Leena Schettini, Amelia Leasure and Naveah Smith each had a hit for the Braves.
Athol loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning but Paronto got consecutive strikeouts to get out of the inning unscathed.
In the bottom of the third inning, Bacigalupo sent a charge into a ball toward right field. Julia Pierce made an impressive running catch to take away extra bases.