PITTSFIELD — No harm, no foul. Just a lot of extra miles on a school bus.
Wednesday's MIAA state Division III baseball semifinal between Western Massachusetts champion Taconic and Central Mass. champ Advanced Math and Science Academy, was postponed because of rain and lightning. The game was stopped after one inning with no score.
Pittsfield Public Schools athletic director Jim Abel texted last night that the game would be picked up in the second inning, with the first pitch set for 1 p.m.
Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said Wednesday night that the 1 p.m. start could provide a window to get the field ready for play. Then, if there are delays due to the weather, coaches, players and fans won't be checking their watches or waiting for the sun to set.
"These kids will be ready to play tomorrow, whenever, wherever," Stannard said of his Western Massachusetts champions. "That's their focus all the time. They're baseball players."
The Taconic squad ends up being a bit more fortunate than the two teams that were playing for the Pittsfield Little League City Championship.
Pittsfield American champion East Side Cafe and Pittsfield National champion Civitan gave it the college try for a couple of days, before the weather did them in.
The Pittsfield Babe Ruth Tournament is also under the weather gun. Rain washed out the losers' bracket final between BSN and Stracuzzi. Those teams will play Thursday at 1 p.m., with the winner facing Service Master at 5:30. The "if" game would be Friday.
Babe Ruth president Dave Wildgoose said, in an email, that there is a hard stop on the playoffs come Saturday.
It was a three-pitch Tuesday before rain fell and the game was moved to Wednesday. Parents and coaches spent two hours working on the field after the first storm. Umpires called the game due to field conditions and incoming weather.
Because the District I Little League tournaments begin on Friday, the City Championship game won't be played.
The first pitch from Taconic's Matt Lee to AMSA's Calvin Thompson was a ball, but Lee came back and got Thompson looking. It was a 1-2-3 inning and Lee threw 19 pitches, the equivalent of a work day. So the rainout won't cause Taconic much of a headache. Eagles starter Andrew Cash had a 9-pitch first inning. He gave up a two-out single to Brendan Stannard, who took second on an error and went to third on a wild pitch. Leo Arace hit a fly ball to right that Cam Hunt caught in foul territory to end the inning.
"I know [AMSA coach John Gendron's] pitcher was under the 25-pitch and so was Matt," the Taconic coach said. "I think they're both good to go tomorrow, whenever we play, with no day's rest because they're under 25. They're both ready to go."
Stannard, his assistants, along with parents of current and former Taconic players used multiple bags of drying agent on the pitcher's mound and especially around the bases, where there is no tarp. The teams were ready to start at 4 p.m, but lightning pushed the first pitch back to 5:45.
After the first inning, there was more lightning spotted, and by 6:30 p.m., it had gotten dark enough for Abel, AMSA athletic director Pete Jones and the coaches to decide that coming back to fight another day was the best option.
To say it was a long day for Stannard and his staff might just be an understatement.
"I was here at 1," he said. "Now we're here at 6:30, but you know what, it's worth it. It's a state semifinal and an opportunity to get back and maybe win a state championship, so it's definitely worth it."