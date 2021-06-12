PITTSFIELD — When the calendar flipped from April to May, the members of the Taconic co-op wrestling team had absolutely no idea whether they would be wrestling in 2021. To be competing in June is probably a bigger victory than anything they did on a mat.
"It all happened so fast," senior Mike Puskey said. "We worked, all of us, worked so hard just to get a season. Being the only team in Berkshire County [to wrestle] means a lot that they let us do it this year."
Taconic was short-handed in Saturday morning's meet against Holyoke, held indoors in the Taconic cafeteria. So there were only three weight classes with bouts. The three Taconic wrestlers, Puskey, Broc Healey and Andrew Defino, each wrestled twice in their respective weight classes. In those six bouts, Taconic won four of them.
"We're looking forward to normalcy coming back next year," Taconic coach Jeremy Tetreault said.
Taconic wrestled in June because the MIAA had approved a move of wrestling to be a spring sport for 2021. The MIAA made the decision because if COVID conditions had not permitted indoor matches, teams could have wrestled outdoors in the spring. In fact, the Taconic-Holyoke meet was originally set to be wrestled outdoors at Taconic. But overnight rain forced them indoors. Since the high school gym is still set up for classroom space, a mat was rolled out in the cafeteria area.
Tetreault's roster was more than a little thin. Some of it had to do with leftover issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and some of it was due to originally not having a competitive season to train for until practically the last moment. Of the three Taconic wrestlers who competed, only Puskey is a senior. Defino and Healey are juniors.
"Under the circumstances, we lost a lot of kids" to other spring sports, said Tetreault, losses that would not have been the same had Taconic wrestled in a winter season. "They were some of our hard hitters too. We were only dealing with a few guys who have some experience. They didn't really see what a real season is going to be like. Hopefully, some of them will like it and are going to stay.
"We're going to have to go through another recruiting process."
For his part, however, Tetreault was pleased with the efforts he got from his wrestlers.
"Usually, we have two weeks of practice time to get everything up to speed," said Tetreault. "I said, that's our season now. That's where we stood with that."
There were bouts in the 126-pound, 152-pound and 220-pound weight classes. Defino at 126, Healey at 152 and Puskey at 220, each wrestled twice. Holyoke had six different wrestlers compete. The other weight classes went to the Knights via forfeit.
Defino was pinned by Holyoke's Moses Oquendo in 1 minute, 16 seconds. Defino then came back to wrestle Manny Guzman, but could not complete the bout.
Up next was Healey, who won both of his bouts by pin. The first one came against Cormac Norton, and he won by pin in 1:33.
Here is Taconic's Andrew Defino wrestling Holyoke's Moses Oquendo at 126 pounds. It was the first wrestling match in Berkshire County in 2021. pic.twitter.com/H5AJ7qVXFD— Howard Herman (@howardherman) June 12, 2021
"It means everything. I get to wrestle with my captains before they leave," Healey said. "That's pretty cool. Wearing a mask in a wrestling match is hard. It's the first time [at Taconic] with new mats. I've been staying in shape. It was jump into it, let's go and let's do this."
Healey also pinned Josue Montanez. That came with less than a second left in the first period. The time was 1:59.66.
The last time Puskey wrestled west of I-495, he finished third at the Western Massachusetts Division III meet in 2020, beating James Buddiuph of Smith Vocational. That was at 170 pounds. Now he's wrestling three weight classes up at 220.
It took Puskey until the third period to get his first victory, pinning Juan Santiago at 4:28. Then he turned around and needed only 59 seconds to pin Eric Lukonski.
Up next for Taconic is the postseason. The MIAA will hold sectional and state championships. This year, however, it will consist of dual meet tournaments for each of the four sections, along with state semifinals and finals. It was an opt-in tournament, as are the other spring sport sectionals, and Tetreault said Taconic has opted in.
That will give Puskey a chance to reach his goal of 100 career victories.
"I came in with 89 and I've gotten four this year," said Puskey. "That's my goal this year. I don't know if I'm going to get that many matches.
"As a team, I think we can figure out a way to get us all enough matches to keep going this year."