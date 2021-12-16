WILLIAMSTOWN — It was part reunion, part get-to-know-you, with winners on both sides Thursday night at Mount Greylock in the first dual meet of the season for the Mounties and visiting Taconic.
Taconic ultimately left with a 60-21 victory, with 30 points coming via five forfeited weight classes. In contested matches, Taconic scored five pins, while Greylock had three pins and a decision.
“We’ve got probably 3/4 of our team is freshmen and sophomores, and the sophomores are essentially freshman because of last year. So we’re just trying to see what we’ve got,” said Taconic coach Jeremy Tetreault. “Got a lot of kids who walked in, have 10 days of experience and it’s out to the wolves.”
After Greylock’s Emery Rooter and Taconic’s West Dews each scored pins in the opening weight classes, Taconic registered a pair of forfeits at 120 and 126 pounds, that set the Mounties in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.
“Lot of experienced kids that just need to get the rust out because they had the year off last year,” said Greylock coach John Carvalho. “Get back on the mat, couple weeks of good practice with the new kids. They’re learning. Everybody filled a weight class, which is great for us. We can learn off some stuff and work on some stuff over the coming weeks. They’re young, but they’re ready to compete.”
The one match to go the distance was a grueling six-minute marathon between Mount Greylock’s Aiden MacPherson and Taconic’s Ben West that saw both wrestlers struggling to get back to their feet by the end of the third period. At 182 pounds, West scored a quick takedown before MacPherson linked an escape and reversal, which was followed by a lengthy blood stoppage as West’s nose opened up. The two went into the second period locked at 3-3.
Already tiring in the second, West went ahead 4-3 before MacPherson rolled on top to take a 5-4 lead. That was all the scoring during those two minutes, setting up a decisive third set.
MacPherson opted to start down and West tried to take advantage letting him vertical but maintaining hold and pulling into the mat. MacPherson landed on top of the Taconic wrestler, though, and rolled for two points. With about a minute left, West scored a point on a return to neutral but didn’t have anything left in the tank beyond that. MacPherson got a roll for two more and then used his size advantage to weigh on West and wait out the clock for the 9-5 win.
“The masks are crazy. I’ve never been that gassed. It’s completely different. You’re just breathing your own air,” said MacPherson. “Just came down to who could last longer. He definitely throws well. I made the mistake of getting too close to him. Going forward, I think we’ll see each other again. Came down to the dogfight at the end.”
The Mounties finished strong, backing up the decision at 182 with a quick pin by Jake Mucci at 195. The senior grappler scored on a roll and didn’t relent, earning the slap in just 38 seconds against Jake Hall. That was the night’s final contested match.
Taconic had already done enough in the earlier weight classes, though, and left with a win.
Dews evened things up at 6-6 with his 51-second pin against Rocky Pese at 113 pounds. Greylock’s Rooter had pinned Jason Mathes at 106 to start the night in a bit of a shocker. Mathes led 9-2 after one period and tacked on nine more points in the second before running out of gas. Rooter took advantage and scored the pin.
“We have a lot of new kids, but we have a chance in meets. Before it was always wrestling for yourself, but now we can wrestle as a team,” said MacPherson of the Mounties. “Emery really impressed me. I think once he gets the hang of some technique, he’ll be very good.”
Taconic strung together back-to-back pins at 132 and 138 pounds. Owen Brennan took care of Seth Blanchard with 1:08 left in the first period. Next up was Clay Cowdrey and Greylock’s Francesco Zanolo at 138. Zanolo scored a takedown to take a 2-1 lead into the second period. However, with the match knotted at 3-3, Cowdrey got the drop and pinned Zanolo in 2:59.
Greylock wedged a pin in the middle weight class of 145. Quin Whaley was taken into the second period by Logan Soule, but he held a 3-0 lead. In the second, Soule tried to escape on the outer edge of the ring, but Whaley’s grip was too solid and he pinned him just 37 seconds into the second.
The meat of Taconic’s lineup brought home the win at 152 and 160 pounds. Noah Poirier and Broc Healey both earned pins for the visiting side.
Poirier got stunned out of the gate by newcomer Isaiah Mejins, who got his opponent upside-down vertically for a quick takedown. Another takedown by Mejins snapped Poirier to life. He managed to roll out of it and earn a restart. From there, it was all Poirier, who got Mejins onto his shoulders and pressed him out with nine seconds left in the period.
Healey went up 4-0 on Aaron Bush in the blink of an eye, before wrapping up his opponent on the back of his neck. Healey’s pin came in just 76 seconds.
“At 106 we were on our way to a tech fall, but I think he just got tired. I saw a lot of good things from [Mathes] and my 113-pounder West Dews. These are first-year kids,” said Tetreault. “Noah Poirier ran into somebody pretty good we didn’t know at 152, I don’t think he was expecting it. Once he realized he was dealing with someone who knew what he was doing, he got back into it. Owen Brennan looked really good too. Broc obviously looked strong again.”
———
Taconic def. Mount Greylock 60-21
106 — Rooter (MG) def. Mathes via pin, 2:17.
113 — Dews (T) def. Pese via pin, 0:51.
120 — MacHaffie (T) win via forfeit.
126 — Christman (T) win via forfeit.
132 — Brennan (T) def. Blanchard via pin, 0:52.
138 — Cowdrey (T) def. Zanola via pin, 2:59.
145 — Whaley (MG) def. Soule via pin, 2:37.
152 — Poirier (T) def. Mejins via pin, 1:51.
160 — Healey (T) def. Bush via pin, 1:16.
170 — LaFreniere (T) win via forfeit.
182 — MacPherson (MG) def. West 9-5.
195 — Mucci (MG) def. Hall via pin, 0:38.
225 — Taconic win via forfeit.
285 — Taconic win via forfeit.