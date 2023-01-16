PITTSFIELD — Taconic and Ludlow were locked in for the top spot of the tournament all throughout Saturday. Entering the finals, Ludlow was up by just a single point, but the Lions’ depth proved too much for the Thunder as the visitors took first place overall with 173.5
Taconic takes second as Berkshires finish 2-through-5 at Taconic wrestling tournament
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.
Tags
Jesse Kolodkin
Sports Reporter
Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan. He can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.