<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taconic takes second as Berkshires finish 2-through-5 at Taconic wrestling tournament

PITTSFIELD — Taconic and Ludlow were locked in for the top spot of the tournament all throughout Saturday. Entering the finals, Ludlow was up by just a single point, but the Lions’ depth proved too much for the Thunder as the visitors took first place overall with 173.5

Modal

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

Tags

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan. He can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all