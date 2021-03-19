PITTSFIELD — The Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires gymnasium has seen more than its share of great basketball over the decades. The final high school game in the club this winter was a darn good finale, that would have had the Club rocking not too long ago.
“It would have been so much better” with a big crowd, Taconic’s Sean Harrigan said. “The atmosphere is always better.”
The atmosphere was good enough for Harrigan and his Taconic teammates, as the Green and Gold beat city rival Pittsfield for the second time in a week, 67-62, Friday night.
Harrigan finished up with a game-high 21 points. He came close to a double-double, pulling down nine rebounds. Harrigan also had five assists. Senior Ezekiel Percy chipped in with 15 and pulled down five boards.
Pittsfield had three players in double figures, led by Sincere Moorer’s 18 points.
“When we started off the game, we started strong. As the game went on, they made the right play and we couldn’t capitalize on it when we made a run,” Pittsfield coach Brandon Mauer said.
Taconic (5-3) can finish on a string of six-straight wins on Saturday at Lenox. Pittsfield falls to 2-6.
In a game that neither team led by more than a point over the first three minutes, Pittsfield erupted and went on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes. And when Toby Gaulden-Wheeler scored on the putback off a miss by Moorer, the Generals were up 14-6. That forced Taconic coach Bill Heaphy to call time out.
Out of the break, Harrigan hit a jumper from the left elbow, and then scored on consecutive PHS turnovers. It was a 10-0 run to close out the quarter as Taconic battled back to take a 16-14 lead.
Percy came out firing in the second quarter, scoring his team’s first eight points. Six of which came on 3-point shots. He helped up the lead from two points to eight. Percy, playing in his final high school home game, scored 10 of his 18 points in the second quarter. That helped Taconic keep Pittsfield at arm’s length, and the Green and Gold went into halftime up 29-24.
Pittsfield made a bit of a move in the third quarter. Percy scored the first hoop of the stanza off a PHS turnover. The Generals responded with hoops by Moorer and Christian Pringle that cut Taconic’s lead to 31-28, with 6:55 left in the quarter.
Three minutes later, Taconic had outscored Pittsfield 7-1 with Frank Boua scoring all four of his points in that spurt. Boua also finished up with nine rebounds.
That spurt was replicated other times in the second half, and it turned out to be the story of the final 16 minutes. Each time Pittsfield got a bit of momentum, Taconic would blunt it.
“We’ve been working on some of that stuff,” Heaphy said. “Some of that time-score-situations that we talk more about than we’ve been able to practice. Yeah, they responded. I’ve seen improvement in it. We’re not where we’d like to be.”
“We just don’t want to lose,” Harrigan said. “Honestly, we don’t want to lose any more. We lost our first few games. We knew what it felt like and we didn’t like it.”
Moorer had eight rebounds to go with his 18 points. Gaulden-Wheeler had seven boards and three assists, while Pringle had 11 points. Marlon Binns did score six, but finished up with nine boards.
“It was definitely a pleasure” to get through their shortened season, Moorer said. “It’s definitely better than nothing. It’s definitely fortunate that we got to have a little something for my senior year.
“I’m definitely blessed and thankful for that.”
———
TACONIC (67)
Sherman 4-0-9, Harrigan 9-3-21, Boua 2-0-4, Ahoussi 1-0-2 Patch 0-0-0, Percy 7-2-18, Bamba 1-0-2, Solomon 3-1-7, McCartney 12-4. Totals 28-8-67.
PITTSFIELD (62)
Gaulden-Wheeler 5-3-16, Moorer 7-2-18, Pringle 4-1-11, Jackson 0-0-0, Southard 2-1-6, Soldato 0-0-0, Nda 2-0-5, DeGoff 0-0-0, Mungin 0-0-0, Binns 3-0-6. Totals 23-7-62.
Taconic 16 13 21 17 — 67
Pittsfield 14 10 14 24 — 62
3-point goals — Taconic 3 (Percy 2, Sherman). Pittsfield 9 (Gaulden-Wheeler 3, Moorer 2, Pringle 2, Southard, Nda).