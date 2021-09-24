PITTSFIELD — Matt Lee may still have two high school baseball seasons to play at Taconic High School, but the junior pitcher decided there's no time like the present to make his college declaration.

"I didn't really think there was much point to wait," said Lee, who announced on social media that he was going to pitch for Division I Kansas State.

"I kind of fell in love with K-State and everything they're trying to do," he said. "I figured it doesn't get much better than that. I might as well get locked in now. I can talk to their pitching coach now, Buck Taylor, and their head coach Pete Hughes. I can use those connections now to further my game in high school.

"It made sense to me and my family."

Lee is the third Berkshire County baseball player this summer to make a verbal commitment to a Division I college, joining Jayder Raifstanger and Derek Paris. Raifstanger verbaled to St. John's, while Paris committed to UMBC.

Lee is also the third D-I player from coach Kevin Stannard's team that went 18-0 and won its second consecutive MIAA state Division III championship. Shortstop/pitcher Anton Lazits earlier committed to, and has signed with Columbia of the Ivy League. Catcher Leo Arace is reportedly going to try and walk on at Florida Gulf Coast.

Lee went 5-0 for Taconic in a perfect season that ended up with a state championship. He had a 0.64 earned-run average, striking out 68 in 33 innings.

He pitched the Green and Gold into the state championship game by beating Advanced Math and Sciences Academy 4-2 in the state semifinals at Springfield College. Lee struck out 12 and walked four. Lee also pitched in Taconic's opening-round Western Massachusetts Division III tournament game against Southwick. Lee gave up two hits, including a 2-run home run by the Rams' Leighton Billings, and one walk in a 10-2 win. Lee struck out 16, including the first five and seven of the first eight Southwick hitters he faced.

The other highlight of his 2021 season was a no-hitter against Pittsfield on June 9. He struck out 12 and walked five in a 11-0 win over the Generals.

Lee said he and the KSU coaching staff started talking seriously over the summer. He said he was scouted by Hughes' staff while playing for the Rip City Academy travel program, both in the Northeast and in a tournament in Georgia.

There are a lot of Berkshire County-to-Kansas State connections. Hughes, who is now in his fourth year in Manhattan, Kansas, had all three of his sons play for the Futures League's Pittsfield Suns. One of those boys, Thomas Hughes, is now an assistant at KSU. Three players on the current Kansas State roster, outfielders Dom Hughes and Brendan Jones and left-handed pitcher Grant Nicholson, called Wahconah Park home. Graduate assistant coach Patrick Sullivan is a former Sun, as is Chad Shade. Shade, the Pittsfield High School and Springfield College graduate, played his COVID-19 extra season at Kansas State and is back in Manhattan, working with the baseball program and getting a Master's Degree.

"Their recruiting coordinator Ryan Connelly, I was on the phone with him quite a bit, and their pitching coach Buck Taylor gave me a lot of insight. He really was the pull factor in me going there," said Lee. "He's had head coaching jobs, but he really likes his job there. I believe in longevity, so I would say he was the one that pulled me there.

"Coach Hughes, being from Massachusetts, also helped."

Hughes has been a Division I head coach for 22 seasons, including eight at Boston College and seven at Virginia Tech. He has taken three teams to NCAA Division I tournaments and has a D-I record of 721-555-3. Hughes, who got his start as an assistant football and baseball coach at Division III Hamilton, has had 79 players drafted and 19 of them taken in the top 10 rounds. In 2021, five Kansas State players were drafted. That number included left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks, who was taken in the first round, 21st overall, by the Chicago Cubs.

Lee said he chose Kansas State from a group of offers that included St. John's, Northeastern, Maine and Boston College. Maryland and West Virginia had been interested, but had not offered.

The newest Wildcat said he made his pledge to Kansas State last week.

"That's kind of a funny story," Lee said. "I was in seventh period and we were going to have pictures taken. [Rip City's] Kevin Donati texted me and said 'Are you ready?,' because he figured I was going to commit that day. I get a call from Coach Hughes at 1:45, when I was in school. My whole class was walking downstairs to get their pictures taken. I asked my teacher [James Hurley] if I could take this call. He was nice enough to let me. I got on the phone with Coach Hughes, and that's when the whole conversation unfolded."

Lee will be heading from The Berkshires to the Big 12 community known as "The Little Apple," and he couldn't be more excited.

"It's an unbelievable atmosphere where you have this little, small town, but you have Big 12 sports there," Lee sad. "Everyone just rallies around every sports team. Everyone has a K-State license plate. It's the place to be and everyone rallies around the school.

"I fell in love when I got there."

Lee still has this year and next year to play for the Green and Gold, and perhaps help lead Taconic to a hat trick of state Division III championships. He said that making the decision was not exactly pressure packed.

"Not really pressure. The whole time, I said to myself this only happens once, so take it all in," he said. "I never really felt pressure from anywhere. It was more a lengthy process, where I really stripped it down to what's important to me."