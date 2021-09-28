PITTSFIELD — Taconic’s Nate Murphy had a little extra magic in his golf bag at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
Bridies on the par-5 fourth hole and par-3 fifth were the difference as Murphy was the medalist with a 2-under 33 in Taconic’s match against Lenox on Tuesday.
“To be honest with you, I felt calm all day and felt really good about this match coming in,” Murphy said following his round.
While Murphy’s score was the day’s best, the Millionaires were money with three players shooting under a 40. Lenox’s consistency resulted in a 152-196 victory.
Ben Haddad and Max Shepardson each shot a 2-over 37 but it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Haddad. The day started with a double-bogey on the second hole.
“You have to come back and you can’t let the score get too bad,” Haddad said of the slow start. “The goal is to get in the right headspace, but not get too confident between shots and just play your game.”
The wheels started turning for Haddad with a birdie on the fourth hole.
“Making that birdie really helped me get back,” Haddad said. “I knew I could get the birdies even though they weren’t dropping before that.”
The fourth hole set the tone for most of the day’s top golfers.
“I hit a great drive, two good approach shots and made the birdie putt,” Murphy said. “You stay focused when you’re playing well.”
Devan Patel shot a 3-over 38 and Max DiGrigoli rounded out Lenox’s top four with a 5-over 40.
Cam LaFerriere finished second for Taconic with a 52 and Mat Sottile was right behind him with a 53. Dom Hall’s 55 completed the top-four for the Green and Gold.
The sun is setting earlier and leaves are falling on the course as local teams set their sights on sectional tournaments. In Western Mass., Division I will begin on Oct. 18 at Tekoa Country Club. D-II starts on Oct. 18 back at Berkshire Hills. D-III starts a day later, Oct. 19, at Greenfield Country Club. The Berkshire Classic golf tournament will serve as a tune-up for local golfers on Oct. 10 at Stockbridge Golf Club.
“With the sectional, and hopefully state tournament, coming up, these are the matches where we have to start standing out,” Haddad said. “Everything has to go in the hole and it is up to us to be dialed in for when those playoff matches begin.”
Lenox is at Mount Everett on Wednesday and Taconic will host Wahconah on Thursday.