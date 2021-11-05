PITTSFIELD — Merrimack College’s athletic teams have been a full Division I member since 2020. Playing baseball and helping build a program is part of what attracted Sam Sherman to play his college baseball in North Andover.
“Yeah, it being D-I, plus I liked them bringing in a new coaching staff,” he said. “Division I is a game-changer. I also like they’re on the rise and trying to build” a program.
Sherman, a senior at Taconic, made his verbal commitment to head coach Brian Murphy and the Warriors last month. Sherman is another of a big crop of Berkshire County student-athletes who have decided to play baseball at the Division I level.
“Without the Taconic coaching staff, obviously, I wouldn’t be the player that I am,” Sherman said. “With Rip City, their player development is awesome. Without them reaching out to coaches, I wouldn’t be here.”
Merrimack sits on 220 acres about 30 minutes north of Boston and some three hours northeast of Pittsfield.
“The campus is amazing. I love the head coach,” said Sherman. “I only got to meet the head coach. He’s defensive-minded, and they’re a defensive-minded team. I feel like that’s my game. I think it’s a fit for me. The field’s awesome. There’s a brand-new turf field. The campus is just amazing, and they offer a lot of good academics.”
Sherman, a pitcher and an infielder for coach Kevin Stannard at Taconic, is ticketed to play the infield for Murphy, who came back to his alma mater after eight years as the head coach at William & Mary. He had four seasons with 30 or more wins at William & Mary.
“I’ll be playing the infield,” Sherman said. “I really just started pitching in high school. I’ve always loved fielding. It’s always been my thing. I’ve never really been a hitter. I’ve been a fielder first. I’d much rather field than pitch. Two-way would be great, but that’s a lot of work.”
Merrimack joined the Division I world for the 2020 baseball season, and the Warriors were 6-9 in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened campaign. Members of the Northeast Conference, Merrimack was 19-22 in 2021. The school will become a full member of the conference for the 2023-24 season. That’s when Merrimack will be able to play for conference championships and NCAA Division I Tournament berths.
Murphy, who graduated from Merrimack back in 2003, took the reins at his alma mater in September. It was shortly after that that Sherman got on Murphy’s radar screen.
“It was one of our last fall ball games” with the Rip City team, Sherman said. “One of our tournaments. I never really talked to him much. Kevin Donati sent me their contact info, I reached out and they said ‘Yeah, we’ll come see you play.’ I sent them some video. They watched me play one game. I didn’t have the best hitting game, but I made one sliding play in the hole. They wanted me on campus, so I visited. They offered then. Two days later, I committed.”
The University at Albany had offered Sherman, but he chose Merrimack. He said that he had also received an offer from Division II Felician University in New Jersey. He had also heard from Division II Assumption and Division III UMass-Boston.
The commitment came at the end of September.
“I’m super relieved,” to have this behind him, he said. “It’s a long process, very tedious and tough. Too long, I think.”