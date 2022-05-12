SPRINGFIELD — A 4-1 win over Pope Francis on Thursday has the Mounties sitting at 9-3 with wins in four of the last five matches.
Mai O'Connor had a strong showing in first singles, winning her match against Chloe Stevens 6-3, 6-2. Charlotte Holubar claimed third singles with a win in straight sets.
The Mounties shut the door by taking first and second doubles. Just one test remains before tournament time, a home match against Northampton on Tuesday,
———
Singles — 1. O'Connor (MG) def. Stevens 6-3, 6-2; 2. Horky (PF) def. Patrick 6-0, 6-1; 3. Holubar (MG) def. Eastman 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Schulman/Skinner (MG) def. Watroba/Cassell 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Louis/Pedroni (MG) def. Cook/Puppulo 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Lenox girls 3, Lee 2
LEE — The Millionaires escaped Lee with a 3-2 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Carolina Chassi and Charlie Keator earned wins in first and third singles to set the tone.
Rihana Patel and Georgia Roser put the match away with a straight-set win in first doubles.
The Millionaires will ride a four-match winning streak into Monday's home match against Mount Everett. Lee, on the other hand, enters the Western Mass. tournament with a record of 10-2.