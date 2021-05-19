LEE — The Lee girls picked up their second win of the year with a 4-1 victory over Lenox on Wednesday afternoon.

Rachel Wendling in second singles, along with both doubles teams won their matches in straight-sets for the Wildcats. Amy Desiata and Cindy Ni won 6-1, 6-3. Meanwhile, Maeve Finnegan and Lauren Durken won their match 6-3, 6-3.

Lenox's Georgia Raser held off a late push from Sophie Herman, winning third singles 6-3, 7-6.

Caroline Chassi gave Lee's Caroline Maloney a run for her money in first singles. Chassi took the second set 6-3, but Maloney, who won the first set 6-3, did enough to take the match with a 6-4 win in the third set.

———

Singles — 1. Caroline Maloney (Lee) def. Carolina Chassi 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. 2. Rachel Wendling (Lee) def. Rihana Patel 6-3, 7-6. 3. Georgia Raser (Len.) def. Sophie Herman 6-3, 7-6.

Doubles — 1. Amy Desiata/Cindy Ni (Lee) def. Carolyn Cass and Nicole Illingworth 6-1, 6-3. 2. Maeve Finnegan/Lauren Durken (Lee) def. Ella Smith/Amy Alderton 6-3, 6-3.

Lee boys 4, Lenox 1

LENOX — The Wildcats are 2-0 to start the season after taking care of business at the home of the Millionaires.

Chris Petrescu needed three sets to defeat Rocco Piretti in first singles. Piretti won the first set 6-3, but Petrescu took control of the match with a 6-2 win in the second set and sealed the deal with a 6-4 win in the third.

Lee's Cooper Maloney, in third singles, also needed three sets to defeat Michael Piretti. On top of that, much like Petrescu, Maloney won the last two sets of the match to take the win.

Lenox captured first doubles as Alex Fuster and Owen Bayne took two close sets against Mason Mihlek and Jimmy Purcell, 7-5, 7-6.

———

Singles — 1. Chris Petrescu (Lee) def. Rocco Piretti 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. 2. Matt Petrescu (Lee) def. Jack O'Brien 6-2, 6-2. 3. Cooper Maloney (Lee) def. Michael Piretti 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — 1. Alex Fuster/Owen Bayne (Len.) def. Mason Mihlek/Jimmy Purcell 7-5, 7-6 (5). 2. Josh Hartman/Josh Perrier (Lee) def. Niki Ilia/Connor McCormack 6-1, 6-3.