LEE — The Lee boys continued running roughshod through Berkshire County on Friday, dominating Lenox 5-0 on the Wildcats’ home court.
Matt Petrescu surrendered a single game at first singles, while teammates Cooper Maloney and Josh Perrier also won in straight sets. For Perrier it was a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Mason Mihlek and Ben Cooper ran into some early trouble with Lenox’s Alex Fuster and Owen Bayne, but after pulling out a tie-break to take the first set 7-6, they sprinted away with the match 6-0 in the second.
Elliot Winston and Carter Geoghan held things down at second doubles to deliver Lee a match sweep.
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. O’Brien 6-1, 6-0; 2. Maloney (L) def. M. Piretti 6-4, 6-1; 3. Perrier (L) def. Ilia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Mihlek/Cooper (L) def. Fuster/Bayne 7-6(2), 6-0; 2. Winston/Geoghan (L) def. Manrique/Sohl 6-1, 6-0.
Lee girls 4, Lenox 1
LENOX — The visiting Wildcats took first and second singles and first and second doubles to leave no doubt against neighboring rival Lenox on Friday.
The matches were far from easy, however. Rachel Wendling needed a third-set tie-breaker to hold off Rory Lenehan after her host foe took the second set 6-2.
Caroline Maloney and Carolina Chassi did battle at first singles, and after dropping the first set 3-6, Chassi nearly forced a third. Maloney, though, was steadfast in taking the second set 7-6.
Amy Desiata and Anna Martin also needed to go to seven to beat Georgia Rase and Charlie Keator at first doubles 7-5, 6-2. Shae Kelly and Sophie Herman took second doubles.
Lenox’s win came from Rihanna Patel at third singles.
Singles — 1. Maloney (L) def. Chassi 6-3, 7-6; 2. Wendling (L) def. Lenehan 6-4, 2-6, 1-0; 3. Patel (LX) def. A. Herman 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Desiata/Martin (L) def. Raser/Keator 7-5, 6-2; 2. Kelly/S. Herman (L) def. Illingworth/Muthavarapu 6-1, 6-4.
Mount Greylock girls 5, Pittsfield 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties defended their homecourt well, sweeping Pittsfield High on another windy and cold Friday afternoon.
Greylock was relatively unfazed by the weather, though, as the closest the Generals came to stealing a set was the 6-3 second set at first doubles. There, Charlotte Tower and Amelia Madragal held off Maelen Alexander and Kaitlyn Timoney 6-1, 6-3. That was the first varsity win for Tower and Madragal.
Clarissa Louis won her first ever singles match as well, taking it for the Mounties 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.
Mia Patrick and Charlotte Holubar were victorious at first and second singles for Greylock.