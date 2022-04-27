PITTSFIELD — On a blustery day at Reid Middle School, the Eagles managed to get airborne.
The Pittsfield/Taconic co-op was actually victorious in two of the three contested matches, but a lack of depth meant two forfeits for Mount Everett and the match ending in the hands of the visitors 3-2.
Taconic’s Hunter Golin and Noah Krantz won at first and second singles, respectively.
At first doubles, Mount Everett’s Jay Seward Dailey and Noah Williams beat Li Chen and Alec Ginsberg 6-1, 6-0 to secure the Eagles win.
———
Singles — 1. Golin (T) def. Neski 6-3, 6-3; 2. Krantz (T) def. W. Vollmer 6-2, 6-3; 3. E. Vollmer (ME) wins via forfeit.
Doubles — 1. Williams/Seward Dailey (ME) def. Chen/Ginsberg 6-1, 6-0; 2. Cohen/Enoch (ME) win via forfeit.
Lee boys 5, Mount Greylock 0
LEE — It was a 5-0 win to push the Wildcats to a 5-0 record.
The Lee boys swept Greylock in a highly-competitive match , despite all five wins coming in straight sets. Three of those sets needed seven points to wins.
At first singles, Matthew Petrescu squared up with Tate Carrothers and won 7-6 (3), 6-3. Ditto for Cooper Maloney at second singes. It was after a 6-4 first set that Maloney fended off Josh Rudin of Greylock 7-5.
Then there was second doubles, with Cam Tyer and Alejandro Smith of the home squad keeping the sweep alive with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Luka Hirsch and Adriel Benko.
Lee’s Josh Perrier won third singles, while Mason Mihlek and Ben Cooper took first doubles.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Carrothers 7-6(3), 6-3; 2. Maloney (L) def. Rudin 6-4, 7-5; 3. Perrier (L) def. Michalek 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Mihlek/Cooper (L) def. McIntosh/Scanlon 6-1, 6-4; 2. Tyer/Smith (L) def. Hirsch/Benko 6-2, 7-6(2).
Lee girls 3, Mount Greylock 2
LEE — It took a battle at first doubles, but the Lee girls held off visiting Mount Greylock on Wednesday.
Ana Martin and Amy Desiata had dropped their first set to Piper Schulman and Clarissa Louis, winning just one game. They avoided the straight-set loss by fighting to a 7-6 win in the second, and then finished off the Mounties with a 6-2 win in the final set.
It was a doubles sweep for the Wildcats, who also got a straight-set win from Sophie Herman and Shae Kelly.
In singles, the Mounties carried the match, led by No. 1 Mai O'Connor's win over Caroline Maloney. At third singles, Charlotte Holubar won a third-set tiebreaker from Annie Herman.
Rachel Wendling took second singles for Lee.