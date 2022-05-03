PITTSFIELD — The Wildcats improved to 7-0 on the year with a clean 5-0 performance against Pittsfield on Tuesday.
Matthew Petrescu, Josh Perrier and Korey Chen won their singles matches in straight sets. The duos of Wilder Dunaj and Kyle Morandi, along with Jack Donovan and Carter Geoghan won via forfeit.
Lee will travel to Mount Everett later today while Pittsfield is scheduled to host Monument Mountain.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Krantz 6-0, 6-0; 2. Perrier (L) def. Ginsberg 6-0, 6-2; 3. K. Chen (L) def. L. Chen 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Dunaj/Morandi (L) win via forfeit; 2. Donovan/Geoghan (L) win via forfeit.
Lee girls 5, Pittsfield 0
PITTSFIELD — Maddie Haywood and Sophia Puntin made the most of their first varsity match with a win in first doubles as the Wildcats handled the Generals on Tuesday.
Haywood and Puntin won their match 6-0, 6-1 while Ava Martin, Emma Puntin and Hannah Briggs won in straight sets on a perfect day for Lee.
The Wildcats are headed to Sheffield for a match against the Eagles later today. Pittsfield is off until a trip to Lenox on Friday.