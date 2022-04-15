LENOX — The Lee boys tennis team held off a feisty bunch from Lenox on the road earlier this week, 4-1.
Three of the five matches on the day went to a third set, but it was the Wildcats winnings two of those — at third singles and second doubles — to survive the match and improve to 3-0 on the young season.
"Our boys are working hard and doing well," wrote coach John Perry in an email. Perry's squad has yet to play a home match during its unbeaten start.
Lee's Matt Petrescu and Cooper Maloney took straight-set victories at first and second singles. Senior Josh Perrier had a battle with Lenox's Michael Piretti at third singles, but hung strong to secure the singles sweep for the visitors. Perrier battled back from a 3-6 loss in the opening set to defeat Piretti.
Lenox's win came at first doubles with Owen Bayne and Alex Fuster winning the first and third sets.
Lee's Ben Cooper and Cam Tyer also had to bounce back from a lost opening set to get their win.