LEE — The Lee boys completed perfection on Tuesday, rolling through rival Lenox 5-0 to finish an unbeaten season.
The Wildcats stand 8-0 and along atop Berkshire County standings. Tuesday's match was a quick one, with Lee taking all five contests in straight sets.
Gabe Kelley and Jimmy Purcell won their match at second doubles without surrendering a game, downing Niki Ilia and Christopher Sohl 6-0, 6-0. Fellow doubles team Mason Mihlek and Josh Perrier won at first doubles 6-1, 6-3 over Owen Bayne and Alex Fuster.
Chris Petrescu took first singles 6-4, 6-2 over Rocco Piretti, while Matt Petrescu won second singles 6-0, 6-2 over Jack O'Brien. Cooper Maloney completed the sweep 6-3, 6-3 over Michael Piretti.
Mount Greylock 4, Mount Everett 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — The only match the Greylock boys didn't win in Tuesday's finale was a forfeit.
Gabe Gerry completed his senior season with a 5-2 record at first singles after dispatching Jordi Peck 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Ryan Keating survived a litany of scares from Jason Peck to win 6-4, 7-5.
Greylock's Alan McIntosh and Troy Michalak won 6-2, 6-3 over Noah Williams and Jay Seward-Dailey at first double. The Mounties' Drew Scanlon and Josh Rudin won at second doubles 6-1, 6-3 over Emett Vollmer and Willem Vollmer.
Finn Vion took third doubles for Mount Everett via walkover.
Mount Greylock girls 3, Monument Mountain 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties dropped first singles and first doubles, but were deep enough to pull off the 3-2 win over Monument Mountain.
Hannah Gilooly pulled out a three-set win over Eve McDougall at second singles to key the win. Gilooly dropped the opener 1-6, only to roar back and win 6-2, 6-0. Greylock senior Charlotte Sanford took down Isa DeFelice 6-1, 6-1 at third singles in her final regular season match before going to play collegiately for William Smith.
The clincher was Mai O'Connor and Piper Schulman at second doubles, winning 6-3, 6-0 over Dahn Yook and Prem Mahida.
For Monument, Mikala Wax completed an unbeaten freshman season at first singles, outlasting Mia VanDeurzen 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. At first doubles, the Spartans' Samantha Goudy and Marti Cunningham beat Izzy Leonard and Olivia Winters 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 10-0