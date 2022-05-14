ben cooper plays tennis

Ben Cooper and the Lee boys tennis team beat Mount Everett 3-2.

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

LEE — The Wildcats beat Mount Everett 3-2 on Friday, clinching the win by sweeping both doubles matches.

Lee's No. 1 team of Ben Cooper and Mason Mihlek dropped a second-set tiebreaker but roared back to shut out Noah Williams and Jason Peck in the third set. The scores were 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-0.

The singles match of the day came at No. 2, where Mount Everett's Jordi Peck lost the opening set in a tiebreaker before coming back to beat Josh Perrier 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-3.

The Wildcats improved to 10-1.

———
Singles — 1. Matt Petrescu (L) def. Isaiah Neski 6-1, 6-0; 2. Jordi Peck (ME) def. Josh Perrier 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-3; 3. Willem Vollmer (ME) def. Korey Chen 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Ben Cooper/Mason Mihlek (L) def. Noah Williams/Jason Peck 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-0; 2. Josh Hartman/Matt Kinney (L) def. Jay Seward-Dailey/Philip Enoch 6-1, 6-3.

Lenox girls 5, Northampton 0

NORTHAMPTON — The Millionaires took a trip outside of Berkshire County and unloaded on Northampton for a sweep. Four of the five matches were taken in straight sets by visiting Lenox.

That included a pair of complete shutouts by Charlie Keator at third singles and the first doubles tandem of Georgia Roser and Rihana Patel.

At first singles, Carolina Chassi rebounded from a 6-1 second set loss to win the tie-breaker 10-3.

———
Singles — 1. Chassi (LX) def. Richmond 6-2, 1-6, 1-0(10-3); 2. Lenehan (LX) def. Ryan 6-0, 6-2; 3. Keator (LX) def. Clauson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Roser/Patel (LX) def. Kirly/Ryan 6-0, 6-0; 2. Illingworth/Muthervarupu (LX) def. Flynn/Weisman 6-2, 6-1.