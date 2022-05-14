LEE — The Wildcats beat Mount Everett 3-2 on Friday, clinching the win by sweeping both doubles matches.
Lee's No. 1 team of Ben Cooper and Mason Mihlek dropped a second-set tiebreaker but roared back to shut out Noah Williams and Jason Peck in the third set. The scores were 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-0.
The singles match of the day came at No. 2, where Mount Everett's Jordi Peck lost the opening set in a tiebreaker before coming back to beat Josh Perrier 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-3.
The Wildcats improved to 10-1.
———
Singles — 1. Matt Petrescu (L) def. Isaiah Neski 6-1, 6-0; 2. Jordi Peck (ME) def. Josh Perrier 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-3; 3. Willem Vollmer (ME) def. Korey Chen 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Ben Cooper/Mason Mihlek (L) def. Noah Williams/Jason Peck 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-0; 2. Josh Hartman/Matt Kinney (L) def. Jay Seward-Dailey/Philip Enoch 6-1, 6-3.
Lenox girls 5, Northampton 0
NORTHAMPTON — The Millionaires took a trip outside of Berkshire County and unloaded on Northampton for a sweep. Four of the five matches were taken in straight sets by visiting Lenox.
That included a pair of complete shutouts by Charlie Keator at third singles and the first doubles tandem of Georgia Roser and Rihana Patel.
At first singles, Carolina Chassi rebounded from a 6-1 second set loss to win the tie-breaker 10-3.