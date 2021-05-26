PITTSFIELD — Despite windy conditions, the Wildcats came to play at Herberg Middle School on Wednesday.
The Lee boys (4-0) defeated Pittsfield 4-0 with one match pending, which was postponed due to the weather.
Cooper Maloney and Josh Perrier locked down first and second singles, needing only two sets to take their matches.
Meanwhile, Mason Mihlek and Jimmy Purcell took first doubles 6-1, 6-0. Lee was awarded a win in second doubles in a defaulted match.
First singles was the one match to not be decided. However, Lee's Chris Petrescu led Pittsfield's Andrew King 8-6, 4-1.
———
Singles — 1. Chris Petrescu (L) leading Andrew King, 8-6, 4-1. 2. Cooper Maloney (L) def. Hunter Golin 6-1, 6-2. 3. Josh Perrier (L) def. Noah Krantz 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Mason Mihlek/Jimmy Purcell (L) def. Gary Zheng/Emmett Krantz 6-1, 6-0. 2. Gabe Kelley/Carter Geoghan (L) win via default.