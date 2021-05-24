LEE — The Lee boys made quick work of visiting Mount Everett on Monday.
The Wildcats started their week without surrendering a set, winning all five matches in straight sets across the board.
At second singles, third singles and second doubles, the Lee boys allowed a single game to their opponents.
Matthew Petrescu defeated Jordi Peck 6-0, 6-1 at second singles, while Cooper Maloney won third singles 6-1, 6-0 from Odie Fields. The duo of Gabe Kelley and Carter Geoghan was 6-0, 6-1 winners at second doubles over Jay Seward Dailey and Willem Vollmer.
Mount Everett's Noah Williams and Emmett Vollmer had the best day for the visitors, but ultimately succumbed at first doubles to Elliot Winston and Matt Kinney 6-3, 6-3.
Finally, at first singles, Christopher Petrescu took down Isaiah Neski 6-2, 6-2.
Lee improves to 3-0.