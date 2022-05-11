LEE — The Wildcats didn't take long earning the season's ninth win. Lee captured each singles match in a 4-1 win over Lenox on Wednesday afternoon.
Matt Petrescu surrendered just one set in first singles and the same was true for Matt Kinney in third singles. Josh Perrier took care of business 6-3, 6-1 in second singles.
Lee's Cam Tyer and Mason Mihlek wrapped up the match with a win in first doubles.
The Wildcats (9-1) are slated to host Mount Everett on Friday. Lenox will play the same Eagles later today at 4 p.m.