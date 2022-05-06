GREAT BARRINGTON — The Lee girls tennis team put away Monument Mountain on Friday 4-1.
The Wildcats improved to 10-1 on the season ahead of a showdown Monday at Mount Greylock.
Lee swept the doubles events, with Amy Desiata and Anna Martin shut out their foes at firsts, while Sophie Herman and Shae Kelly dropped a single game at seconds.
The Spartans got a first singles win from Marti Cunningham in a 6-4, 6-4 battle with Rachel Wendling.
Caroline Maloney and Annie Herman took second and third doubles for Lee.
———
Singles — 1. Cunningham (MM) def. Wendling 6-4, 6-4; 2. Maloney (L) def. DeFelice 6-3, 6-2; 3. A. Herman (L) def. McDougall 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — 1. Desiata/Martin (L) def. Goudey/Brax 6-0, 6-0; 2. S. Herman/Kelly def. Youk/Cohen 6-0, 6-1.
Lenox boys 4, Pittsfield 1
PITTSFIELD — Lenox took two of the three contested matches in a road match at Pittsfield on Friday.
Michael Piretti and Alex Fuster won at second and third singles, helping the Millionaires by the Generals co-op.
Taconic player Hunter Golin won first singles for Pittsfield, edging Jack O'Brien 6-4, 6-4.