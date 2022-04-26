GREAT BARRINGTON — Anna Martin and Amy Desiata overcame a sleepy start at first doubles and regained control, as their Lee Wildcats won on the road Monday afternoon.
Martin and Desiata dropped their first set 1-6 to Sam Goodey and Stella Brex of Monument Mountain, but bounced back to win the second and third sets by mirrored scores.
The Wildcats took three other matches in straight sets, with Caroline Maloney besting Spartans No. 1 Mardi Cunningham 6-1, 6-3 at first singles. Rachel Wendling won second singles and the duo of Shae Kelly and Sophie Herman took second doubles for the 4-1 win.
The one victor for Monument was third singles player Eve McDougall, who held off Annie Herman 6-4, 6-4 in a tight match.
———
Singles — 1. Maloney (L) def. Cunningham 6-1, 6-3; 2. Wendling (L) def. DeFelice 6-1, 6-3; 3. McDougall (MM) def. Herman 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — 1. Martin/Desiata (L) def. Goodey/Brex 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kelly/Herman (L) def. Yook/Bleckman 6-0, 6-0.
Mount Greylock girls 5, Mount Everett 0
SHEFFIELD — The Mounties were dominant on Monday afternoon at Mount Everett.
The long journey to the courts at Berkshire School did little to hinder Mount Greylock's girls squad, which picked up a 5-0 victory, with four wins coming in straight sets.
Mai O'Connor and Mia Patrick set a dominant tone at the first two singles positions, each winning 6-1, 6-1.
At third singles, Piper Schulman followed suit, though only after needing a first-set tie-break to get on a roll against Everett's Shra Sawyer.
The Eagles got their set win at first doubles, where Kaleigh Eichstedt and Victoria Breen engaged with Charlotte Holubar and Clarissa Louis of Greylock. The Mounties took the opening set 6-1, but then were shut out by Everett's tandem 6-0 in the second set. However, Holubar and Louis reset themselves quickly and took the decisive third 6-0.
Effie Skinner and Beatrice Pedroni won second doubles 6-1, 6-0.
———
Singles — 1. O'Connor (MG) def. Makuc 6-1, 6-1; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Valentini 6-1, 6-1; 3. Schulman (MG) def. Sawyer 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Holubar/Louis (MG) def. Eichstedt/Breen 6-1, 0-6, 6-0; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) def. Cohen/Krom 6-1, 6-0.
Mount Greylock boys 4, Mount Everett 1
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles had a couple chances to steal a victory, but Mount Greylock held strong on the road Monday for the win.
Tate Carothers had his hands full at first singles with Isiah Neski of Mount Everett, but grabbed momentum with a 7-5 win in the first set before finishing out the win. Then, at second doubles, Eddie Brennan and Adriel Benko needed two tie-breakers to hold off the Eagles' Philip Enoch and Jay Seward Dailey. The Eagles duo took the first set without much fuss, but dropped the second at the last second 7-6(8-6) In a first-to-10 third set, Brennan and Benko won by the two-point minimum 10-8.
That left only Noah Williams and Jason Peck at first doubles as Mount Everett's winners. Josh Rudin and Troy Michalak grabbed straight-set wins at second and third singles, respectively, and the Mounties drove north with a victory.