LEE — It was Senior Day for the Wildcats and Lee made the most of it, shutting out Pittsfield High on Tuesday.
Seniors Rachel Wendling, Caroline Maloney and Hannah Briggs all took wins at singles, in order. Briggs didn't surrender a game at third singles. Emma Puntin, another senior, teamed up with her younger sister Emma to win at first doubles.
"Four girls will be graduating," wrote coach Norma Comalli in an email. "Caroline and Rachel, who have been starters since seventh and eighth grade. Emma and Hannah, who have been on the team since seventh grade and have become wonderful players."
———
Singles — 1. Wendling (L) def. Lauren 6-0, 6-1; 2. Maloney (L) def Fitch 6-0, 6-1; 3. Briggs (L) def. Timoney 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. E. Puntin/S. Puntin (L) def. Szymanski/Alexander 6-2; 2. Amaya/Herman (L) win via forfeit.
Lee boys 4, Pittsfield 1
LEE — The Wildcats improved to 11-1 this season by winning two of the three contested matches against Pittsfield High.
Matt Petrescu took the win for Lee at first singles, further backing up his performance at the Western Mass Individuals Tournament. The Wildcat No. 1 reached the quarterfinals at Longmeadow High School before leg cramps forced him off the court after splitting a pair of sets with Minnechaug's Joe Gentile. Petrescu survived deeper in the tournament than any other Berkshire County player.
Matt Kinney won at third singles for Lee, while Pittsfield's Noah Krantz took a win at second singles. Krantz bounced back from a 1-6 loss to Josh Perrier in the first set, winning tie-breaks in the second and a race-to-10 in the third.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Golin 6-1, 6-0; 2. Krantz (P) def. Perrier 1-6, 7-6(5), 10-8; 3. Kinney (L) def. Ginsberg 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Mihlek/Cooper (L) win via forfeit; 2. Winston/Geoghan (L) win via forfeit.
Mount Greylock girls 3, Northampton 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — Down 1-4 in the second set, Charlotte Holubar and Clarissa Louis came back to win 6-4 and take the first doubles match for Mount Greylock.
The Mounties won 3-2 on Senior Day as the only senior, Piper Schulman, lost a close match 3-6, 5-7 at third singles.