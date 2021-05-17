PITTSFIELD — The Lenox boys took four of five matches against the Generals to begin the high school tennis season at Herberg Middle School on Monday.
Rocco Piretti and Jack O'Brien locked up first and second singles for Lenox.
Meanwhile, Alex Fuster and Owen Bayne, along with Juan Manrique and Connor McCormack, won doubles in straight-sets for the Millionaires.
Hunter Golin won third singles 6-4, 6-2 to get Pittsfield on the board. The Generals, who are playing as a co-ed team in 2021, are slated to travel to Mount Everett on Wednesday. Lenox also returns to the court on Wednesday, traveling to face the Wildcats in Lee.
———
Singes — 1. Rocco Piretti (L) def. Andrew King 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; 2. Jack O'Brien (L) def. Gianna Arace 6-1, 6-3; 3. Hunter Golin (P) def. Michael Piretti 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Alex Fuster/Owen Bayne (L) def. Gary Zheng/Noah Krantz 6-1, 6-0; 2. Juan Monrique/Connor McCormack (L) def. Cloey Parlapiano/Emmett Krantz 6-3, 6-1.