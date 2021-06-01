WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock did just enough to take a 3-2 win over Pittsfield on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mounties' Gabe Gerry won first singles in straight-sets and the same is true for Josh Rudin and Drew Scanlon, who captured second doubles.
In order to take home the win, though, Altan McIntosh and Troy Michalak needed to fend off a surging Noah Krantz and Gary Zhang. Pittsfield's duo earned the second-set 6-2 to knot the match at one.
McIntosh and Michalak prevailed 6-3 in the third set to give Mount Greylock the day's win.
"Altan and Troy closed out the win for us in a tough three-set match with plenty of exciting net play," Greylock coach Blair Dils wrote in an email.
Pittsfield took third singles by default but had to grind out a win in second singles.
A tiebreaker was needed to decide the match, which Pittsfield's Hunter Golin won by holding off Ryan Keating to win 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
"In the longest match of the day, Ryan Keating also nearly pulled off his three-set win, fighting off three match points in the third, but Hunter was more aggressive in the tiebreaker and got the [win]," Dils wrote.
———