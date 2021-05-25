2021-05-18-LEETENNIS-1

Mount Greylock’s Gabe Gerry, pictured in this file photo, won his match as the Mounties defeated the Millionaires on Tuesday afternoon. 

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LENOX — Only one match went to three sets as the Mounties left Lenox with a tight 3-2 win over the Millionaires on Tuesday. 

Mount Greylock's Gabe Gerry took care of business in first singles, winning his match 6-1, 6-2. 

The combination of Drew Scanlon and Josh Rudin also won in straight sets, securing second-doubles in favor of the road team. 

The day's tightest match came between Mount Greylock's Ryan Keating and Lenox's Jack O'Brien. The first set was a 7-6 win for O'Brien, but Keating stormed back 6-4, 6-4 over the next two sets to help the Mounties earn the game-deciding third match. 

Lenox's Alex Fuster and Owen Bayne gave the Millionaires a win in first doubles with a 6-3, 6-1 win. 

Singles — 1. Gabe Gerry (MG) def. Rocco Piretti 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ryan Keating (MG) def. Jack O'Brien 6-7, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Lenox def. Mount Greylock. 
Doubles — 1. Alex Fuster/Owen Bayne (L) def. Altan McIntosh/Troy Michalak 6-3, 6-1. 2. Drew Scanlon/Josh Rudin (MG) def. Juan Manrique/Connor McCormack 6-1, 6-2. 