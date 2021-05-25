LENOX — Only one match went to three sets as the Mounties left Lenox with a tight 3-2 win over the Millionaires on Tuesday.
Mount Greylock's Gabe Gerry took care of business in first singles, winning his match 6-1, 6-2.
The combination of Drew Scanlon and Josh Rudin also won in straight sets, securing second-doubles in favor of the road team.
The day's tightest match came between Mount Greylock's Ryan Keating and Lenox's Jack O'Brien. The first set was a 7-6 win for O'Brien, but Keating stormed back 6-4, 6-4 over the next two sets to help the Mounties earn the game-deciding third match.
Lenox's Alex Fuster and Owen Bayne gave the Millionaires a win in first doubles with a 6-3, 6-1 win.