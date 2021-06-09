WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties picked up wins in four of five matches to come away with a victory over the Spartans on Wednesday.
Each match was decided in two sets. Mount Greylock's Hannah Gilooly and Charlotte Sanford played strong matches to pick up wins in second and third singles.
Meanwhile, Izzy Leonard and Olivia Winters, along with Mai O'Connor and Charlotte Holobar won first and second doubles to solidify Mount Greylock's win.
The Spartans picked up first singles in the form of Mikayla Wax, winning in straight sets over Mia VanDeurzen.
———
Singles — 1. Mikayla Wax (MM) def. Mia VanDeurzen 6-2, 6-4; 2. Hannah Gilooly (MG) def. Isa DeFelice 6-2, 6-1; 3. Charlotte Sanford (MG) def. Marti Cunningham 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Izzy Leonard/Olivia Winters (MG) def. Eve McDougall/Sam Goudey 6-4, 6-1; 2. Mai O'Connor/Charlotte Holobar (MG) def. Kyla Floyd/Emily Goudey 6-2, 6-3.
Mount Everett 3, Pittsfield 2
PITTSFIELD — It was senior day for the Generals against the Eagles. Mount Everett, though, spoiled the celebration with a 4-1 win over Pittsfield.
Andrew King, Gianna Arace, Gary Zheng and Cloey Parlapiano celebrated their final home match for the Pittsfield and Taconic co-ed tennis team.
King played in first singles against Isaiah Neski, who came away with a 6-4, 6-2 win.
"Andrew, a senior at Taconic, was a four-year player for the Generals," Pittsfield coach Shane Sullivan wrote in an email. "He had a tough test stepping up to first singles this year, but was a solid doubles player for his freshman and sophomore seasons."
Mount Everett took command of the match with wins by Jordi Peck and Jason Peck in second and third singes.
Gianna Arace competed in third singles and is graduating from Taconic. She played two years on the girls team prior to the 2021 season.
Zheng and Noah Krantz captured first doubles with a 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 win for Pittsfield.
"[Zheng] was a great teammate and leader on Berkshire County-leading squads during his freshman and sophomore years," wrote Sullivan.
Mount Everett's Willem Vollmer and Jay Seward-Daily ended the day with a win in second doubles against Parlapiano and Emmett Krantz. For Parlapiano, her senior season was her first on the tennis team.