SHEFFIELD — The Mounties were dominant on Monday afternoon at Mount Everett.
The long journey to the courts at Berkshire School did little to hinder Mount Greylock's girls squad, which picked up a 5-0 victory, with four wins coming in straight sets.
Mai O'Connor and Mia Patrick set a dominant tone at the first two singles positions, each winning 6-1, 6-1.
At third singles, Piper Schulman followed suit, though only after needing a first-set tie-break to get on a roll against Everett's Shra Sawyer.
The Eagles got their set win at first doubles, where Kaleigh Eichstedt and Victoria Breen engaged with Charlotte Holubar and Clarissa Louis of Greylock. The Mounties took the opening set 6-1, but then were shut out by Everett's tandem 6-0 in the second set. However, Holubar and Louis reset themselves quickly and took the decisive third 6-0.
Effie Skinner and Beatrice Pedroni won second doubles 6-1, 6-0.