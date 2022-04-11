WILLIAMSTOWN — Mai O'Connor set the tone with a straight-set win as the Mount Greylock girls swept the three singles matches in a 4-1 win over Lee at the Hunt Tennis Courts on the Williams College Campus.
O'Connor beat Lee's No. 1 Caroline Maloney 6-3, 6-2, as the Mounties won all three singles matches in straight sets.
Lee's Amy Desiata and Sophie Herman, the Wildcats' No. 1 doubles team, beat Piper Schulman and Clarissa Lewis in straight sets.
———
Singles — 1. Mai O'Connor (MG) def. Caroline Maloney 6-3, 6-2; 2. Mia Patrick (MG) def. Rachel Wendling 6-4, 3-0 (retired); 3. Charlotte Holubar (MG) def. Annie Herman 6-4 7-6 (7-1).
Doubles — 1. Amy Desiata/Sophie Herman (L) def. Piper Schulman/Clarissa Lewis 6-4, 6-4; 2. Effie Skinner/Beatrice Pedroni (MG) def. Emma Puntin/Shae Kelly 6-3, 1-6, 10-7.