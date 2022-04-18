WILLIAMSTOWN — All five matches were decided in two sets as the Mounties earned a 3-2 win over the Millionaires on Monday.
Mai O'Connor won a tiebreaker 7-3 and earned first singles with a 6-4, 7-6 victory. Mia Patrick granted Mount Greylock its second point with a 7-5, 6-3 win in second singles.
The duo of Effie Skinner and Beatrice Pedroni swept second doubles 6-0, 6-0 to seal the win.
Rihana Patel won third singles 7-5, 6-1 while Charlie Keater and Georgia Raser took first singles 6-1, 6-3 for the Millionaires.
———
Singles — 1. O'Connor (MG) def. Chassi 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); 2. Patrick (MG) def. Lenehan 7-6, 6-3; Patel (L) def. Holubar 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Keater/Raser (L) def. Schulman/Louis 7-5, 6-1; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) def. Muthavarapu/Gomes 6-0, 6-0.
Lee boys 4, Mount Everett 1
LEE — The Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the year with a well-rounded performance against the Eagles.
Matthew Petrescu, Mason Mihlek and Korey Chen swept the singles while Matt Kinney and Josh Hartman provided Lee with a win in first doubles.
Chen started out strong with a 6-1 win in the first set of third singes, but Everett's Fin Vion fought back to take the second set 7-6. The third set was also tight but Chen had enough in the tank to escape with the 7-6 match-clincher.
Everett's Emmett Vollmer and Jason Peck took second doubles with a 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 win.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Jo. Peck 6-0, 6-3; 2. Mihlek (L) def. Vollmer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Chen (L) def. Vion 6-1, 6-7, 7-6.
Doubles — 1. Kinney/Hartman (L) def. Williams/Seward-Dailey 7-5, 6-4; 2. Vollmer/Ja. Peck (ME) def. Tyer/Cooper 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.
Lee girls 4, Mount Everett 1
LEE — It was cold and windy, but coach Norma Comalli liked what she saw from her Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
Rachel Wendling, Amy Desiata and Annie Herman handled the singles matches for Lee while Shae Kelly and Sophie Herman earned Lee a fourth point with a win in first doubles.
Annie Herman's win was her first, a 6-3, 6-4 victory in third singles. Desiata, in second singles, overcame a second-set win by Nadia Makuc for a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory.
Mount Everett's Kaliegh Eichstedt and Shira Sawyer won second doubles 6-3, 6-4.